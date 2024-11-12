Bermuda Championship Tips: Dave Tindall's picks from 40/1 to 90/1

60/1 61.00 David Lipsky loves this sort of test

90/1 91.00 Ryan Moore has course form and incentive

40/1 41.00 Kevin Yu can build on his recent win and T3 here

Brief history of the Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season and completes a three-week journey on foreign shores after recent trips to Japan and Mexico.

Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton (not that one) is a par 71 measuring just 6,828 yards while the weather is always a key factor.

A PGA Tour course measuring just over 6,800 yards is there to be destroyed but winds act as a real defence here and the 2020 (Brian Gay) and 2021 (Lucas Herbert) editions were both won with 15-under.

In calmer conditions, 24-under has been reached twice. Brendon Todd shot that number in 2019 to capture the inaugural edition and Camilo Villegas matched it last year when winning by two.

The weather this year? T-storms are in the forecast for Friday while 25mph winds and higher could blow throughout.

A couple of the five winners of this event since it came on Tour were in their 40s showing that experience in such conditions often counts for plenty.

In fact, Herbert is the only winner aged under 34 so it could pay to look to those who have been around the block a bit.

Stats-wise, there are no Strokes Gained numbers from previous years so we're left with traditional figures.

Driving Distance hasn't been a factor and hitting fairways wasn't paramount either.

Perhaps the 2020 and 2021 stats are of most use as they came when scoring was tough.

In those, putting stood out. In 2020 the first three ranked 6th, 4th and 9th for Putting Average and in 2021 the podium finishes were 10th, 1st and 4th for PA.

If we're looking for a guy with experience whose recent putting stats look strong, David Lipsky definitely comes into the crosshairs.

The American, who spent plenty of years trying his luck on the DP World Tour (winning twice), didn't have the best time in the regular season.

But in the playoffs he's really come to life.

The 36-year-old (a good age for this) was runner-up in the Procore Championship while last week he added a sixth place at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, ranking 1st for Driving Accuracy and Scrambling.

Lipsky was ranked 1st for Putting at the Procore so if he can put some of this together, he has the skills to really flourish on this course.

In fact, we already have evidence.

The Las Vegas resident played here last year and fired 67-66-67-68 to finish in 13th while he has form on another short, Bermuda course courtesy of a fourth place in the 2023 Sony Open at Waialae.

As you'd expect, that's a really good guide and correlates well.

Lipsky knows he maybe can't compete on long, long layouts and he made that point last year at the Sony.

"There are definitely some courses that suit me more than others," he noted and a trawl though some of his Korn Ferry results reveals a second place on the Robert Trent Jones, Jr Raven course, host of the Emerald Coast Classic

Like this week's test, that's a track that measures less than 6,900 yards.

It's pretty clear that Lipsky has a better chance of glory on a course like this so let's play him at 60s.

Recommended Bet Back David Lipsky each-way @ SBK 60/1

Ryan Moore is now in his 40s and tests like these tend to be where he'll show up best.

Let's try the relevant filters and see how he's performed on Bermuda tracks less than 7,100 yards.

In his last three starts on such layouts, Moore has finished fifth in this event last year and eighth in the RSM Classic (next week's event).

Also fifth at the Valspar Championship earlier this year, Moore heads to Bermuda ranked just 152nd in the FedEx Cup rankings.

That's two spots beneath even conditional status but his main drive this week will be to crash the top 125 and secure full playing privileges.

Moore has been here before and said in Las Vegas last month: "I've been in the same position two years in a row and somehow I was able to sneak it out last year."

Those memories can only be a positive and a 34th in Vegas suggest he's not a million miles off.

After an opening 65 there, he said: "I liked really almost every aspect of the game. Just kind of one of those solid days."

He ranked 15th for All-Around there so the words carry some weight.

Moore also knows how to control his ball in the wind so hopefully he'll use those veteran smarts to put in another big show here.

He's a 90/1 chance.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Moore each-way @ SBK 90/1

For a final pick, I looked at Vince Whaley due to his excellent form at Port Royal Golf Course.

The 29-year-old, a 50/151.00 shot, has finished eighth (2023) and seventh (2021) in this last two visits but just one top 10 finish in 2024 is a bit of a reality check.

Instead, I'll go with a player who actually has a win in 2024 - and a recent one at that.

Kevin Yu made the big breakthrough with victory in the Sanderson Farms Championship three starts ago and he's since added 16th at the ZOZO Championship in Japan where he sat fourth with a round to go.

At the start of the year, Yu also had a run of good form on Bermuda courses that were on the shorter side of average.

He posted third at The American Express in California, fifth at the Malaysian Open (The Mines measures only 6,756 yards) and ninth at the Cognizant Classic in Florida.

Naturally, the best course form is at this very venue and Yu was third here on debut in 2022.

While 30th last year seems only a decent(ish) follow-up, it's worth noting his round scores.

Yu didn't break par in rounds one and three but he fired a 63 on day two and closed with a 65.

In other words, the 26-year-old from Taiwan can go low on this track.

I also quite like the fact that his Sanderson Farms win didn't come out of thin air as he'd posted a top 20 there on his debut in 2022.

One of the best in the field from tee-to-green, if he putts as well as he did at the Sanderson Farms (2nd for both Putting Average and SG: Putting) Yu will be a serious challenger.

On that note, he was 1st for Putting Average in the 2023 Sony Open so, a bit like Collin Morikawa, his overall putting stats may not look great but he definitely has weeks when the flatstick gets hot.

Recommended Bet Back Kevin Yu each-way @ SBK 40/1

