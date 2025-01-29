Golf Tips: Best bets for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Bahrain Championship

Winning return for Scheffler is a must bet at 5/1 6.00

Can Dave follow 80/1 81.00 each-way winner with Taylor at 66/1 67.00 ?

Back big-hitting Williams for fast start in Bahrain at 90/1 91.00

Course info, players' form and outsiders to back at over 100/1 101.00

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "With the likes of Tiger Woods, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker and Jordan Spieth all winning here this century when well fancied, we've seen plenty of winning favourites, but this is still a great event for longshots. Last year's winner, Clark, was matched at as high as 160.0 before the off, Nick Taylor was a 210.0 chance five years ago and two of the last nine winners have been matched at 1000.0 before the off...

"Scheffler at odds of around 5/1 this week is a must bet. The 28-year-old played 21 events in 2024, and he went on to win nine times. That's an incredible 43% strike-rate so any time he's offered up at in excess of 3/1 he's going to come on to my radar. And his strike-rate improves further if we only go back as far as March last year, when he got on top of his putting woes, given he's now won nine of his last 16 tournaments!

"One could argue that he might need the outing this week but I'm far from convinced. He successfully defended his Hero World Challenge title with ease (at odds of 5/2) in December, more than three months after he'd won the Tour Championship, and he led The Sentry at halfway on his first start in 2024 before his cold putter eventually put pay to his chances."

Recommended Bet Back Scottie Scheffler EXC 6.2

Dave Tindall: "I'm going to lean heavily on past course form and that means former winner Nick Taylor jumps out at 66/1. Taylor won this event in 2020 and has added top 20s in 2022 and 2023. Before the win he was 10th in 2017 so it's a tournament he's always loved playing.

"His win five years ago was achieved by tidy iron play (13th SG: Approach), a strong short game (13th Around The Green) and a hot blade (second SG: Putting). That's a very typical set of numbers for a winner here. Wyndham Clark ranked 20th (Approach), 14th (ATG) and 1st (SGP) when hoisting the silverware last year while 2023 champion Justin Rose was 14th, fourth and 14th in those three categories. Tom Hoge in 2022? Fourth, 22nd, third. Daniel Berger in 2021? Sixth, 11th, 18th. You get the idea.

"That was Taylor's second win on Tour and he now has five. Three have come since 2023 which compares very favourably to some of those at the very front end of the market."

Recommended Bet Back Nick Taylor each-way SBK 66/1

Steve Rawlings: "With five PGA Tour titles to his name already, and with three wins since June 2023, he's very easy to fancy at 99/1. He's won three of the last 38 tournaments he's played in on the PGA Tour. He's won from the front, and he's won from off the pace, so he's remarkably good in-contention and he's more than capable of winning this again given he has a habit of playing well in the same events.

"He'd finished seventh in two consecutive editions of the Sony Open before winning there in January and he finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Phoenix Open in 2023 before winning there last year."

Recommended Bet Back Nick Taylor (2us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 and 12 Us @ 2.0

Andy Swales: "Pebble Beach has hosted this event more than 70 times since 1947. Opened in 1919, Pebble Beach Golf Links has the smallest greens on the PGA Tour. Pebble Beach is also one of the shortest layouts on the calendar, at just under 7,000 yards.

"Spyglass Hill has missed just one instalment since making its Pro-Am debut in 1967. It has earned a reputation for being one of the toughest layouts on the schedule. Although its greens are bigger than those at Pebble Beach they are still smaller than the PGA Tour average, therefore accurate iron play will be a key requirement at this week's event...

"Jason Day has had nine top-seven finishes at Pebble, albeit no victory, and will be making his fourth start of 2025. One of these included a tie-for-third in the California desert. The Australian has a strong career record on a number of coastal venues, such as Torrey Pines."

Recommended Bet Back Jason Day SBK 33/1

Bahrain Championship tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "We've only had two DP World Tour event staged here and they were 13 years apart so it's debatable how much credence we can give the stats but for what it's worth, length off the tee was beneficial on both occasions.

"Back in 2011, the top five in the Driving Distance stats, and six of the top-ten, all finished inside the top-12 and that the winner, Casey, and Peter Hanson, who finished tied for second, ranked first and second on the par fives. And it was a similar story 12 months ago. The winner, Frittelli, and Svensson, who finished tied second, ranked third and fourth for DD and only Flippo Celli, who finished tied for 23rd, played the long holes better than Frittelli...

"Sam Bairstow was a very obvious selection. The 26-year-old gave himself no chance last week when opening up with a four-over-par 76 to sit tied for 113th . That shouldn't have come as a shock given he signed of the Dubai Desert Classic with a round of 80 to finish tied for 77th the week before... Whether he's a fair price at odds of less than 50/1 is debatable but I was happy to take small chance on Monday at 65.0."

Recommended Bet Sam Bairstow SBK 46.0

Matt Cooper: "Marcus Armitage was somewhat unfotunate to run into a red hot Alejandro Del Rey last week in Ras Al Khaimah. The Spaniard was superb, but Armitage wasn't too far off and finished three shots clear of the rest of the field.

"It was his first top five since last March (although he did land a lucrative top 10 at Wentworth) and his price this week suggests the compilers think it was a one-off, a peak in form or that the course is no kind of fit for him. I'm not so sure. The first clue is that he carded a Thursday 67 for tied eighth after 18 holes in this event last year. True, he finished T43 but his mind was on an impending stag do.

"I like another factor. The two winners at the Royal - Casey and last year's champion Dylan Frittelli - are excellent performers in China on modern resort courses - and Armitage has won on one of those himself on the second tier."

Recommended Bet Back Marcus Armitage each-way SBK 75/1

Dave Tindall: "Big hitters have done well on this course so it should allow Robin Williams to wield the driver plenty. The South African is 18th for Driving Distance on the DP World Tour this season and also has good stats in the wind so he could be an interesting prospect.

"Williams made a good start in desert conditions at the Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago when ninth after a first-round 68 and he was seventh after 18 holes of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December. Widen the lens and he's ended day one in the top 10 in four of his last eight starts. Let's give him a go from his 11am tee time."

Recommended Bet Back Robin Williams each-way SBK 90/1

Andy Swales: "Situated in the centre of Bahrain Island, the layout does not possess any great changes in elevation, although fairways and greens have plenty of undulations. The greens, which appear to be the course's main form of defence, are also large. This puts a particular emphasis on players needing accurate approach play with their mid-to-short irons. Sizeable water hazards come into play on each of the last four holes. Players must also avoid the plentiful desert scrub and large sandy bunkers...

"With little course history to check out, much of the attention will be on current form. Three players who seem to enjoy playing their golf in this region of the world are Jordan Smith 33/1, Jason Scrivener 66/1 and Scott Jamieson 66/1. The usually consistent Smith has made a sluggish start to 2025, but that shouldn't prevent him from playing his way into contention at The Royal, especially in this mediocre field."