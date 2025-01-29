Golf Form Guide

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025: Course and current form stats

Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill will, once again, be host venues for this year's AT&T-sponsored pro-am
Conditions can sometimes be tough at Pebble Beach

It's a third straight tournament in California for the PGA Tour this week so Andy Swales supplies the stats for this week's pro-am on the Monterey Peninsula ...

Tournament Notes

This week's Pro-Am is one of just eight tournaments to be designated as a Signature Event on the 2025 PGA Tour calendar.

As with 2024, the tournament will be staged over two courses (Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill), and will feature 80 professionals and 80 amateurs. Previously, when the field size was 156, the event used three venues (before Monterey Peninsula's Shore Course was dropped from the rota after 2023).

On days one and two, the pros and their amateur partners will play 18 holes at each course. The Pro-Am segment ends after round two, with Pebble Beach hosting the concluding 36 holes at the weekend when only professionals will be teeing-up.

Course Notes

Pebble Beach has hosted this event more than 70 times since 1947. Opened in 1919, Pebble Beach Golf Links has the smallest greens on the PGA Tour.

Pebble Beach is also one of the shortest layouts on the calendar, at just under 7,000 yards;

Spyglass Hill has missed just one instalment since making its Pro-Am debut in 1967. It has earned a reputation for being one of the toughest layouts on the schedule.

Although its greens are bigger than those at Pebble Beach they are still smaller than the PGA Tour average, therefore accurate iron play will be a key requirement at this week's event.

Spyglass is generally an inland course which, apart from a handful of early holes, does not meander too close to the Pacific coast, unlike Pebble Beach. It is also slightly longer than Pebble, but not by much.

Both venues are public courses and have Poa Annua greens. This will be the third straight week when the pros come face-to-face with Poa Annua.

With neither venue being particularly long, and with small greens, accuracy and touch will be a greater requirement than sheer power.

Good Current Form

With most of the 'Big Guns' teeing-off this week, including Scottie Scheffler 4/15.00 and Rory McIlroy 11/112.00, it is unlikely that the trophy will be presented to someone currently outside the world's top 25.

That said, Scheffler makes his first start of 2025 having recovered from a hand injury, and Rory plays only his second tournament in 11 weeks.

Two top-20 players who do appear to be up and running in 2025 are Justin Thomas 14/115.00 and Keegan Bradley 45/146.00.

Thomas's form has brightened up over the past few months and three of his last four outings have ended in podium finishes.

This includes runner-up in the California desert just two weeks ago and he also tied-for-sixth at Pebble Beach last year. His most recent win, however, came in May 2022.

This year's American Ryder Cup skipper Bradley makes his fourth start of 2025, having finished inside the top-15 in each of the previous three.

For those keen to find a higher-priced each-way bet this week then Beau Hossler 60/161.00 and Harry Hall 75/176.00 could be worth a plunge.

Hossler has opened this season's account with finishes of 12-15, while his Pebble Beach history is also pretty strong.

He stood on the Pebble podium in 2022, since when there have been a brace of top-15 finishes.

Hall has made a solid start to the new PGA Tour season and was one of the last golfers to qualify for this week's Signature Event.

Good Course Form

As for course form, two leading players whose records stand out are Patrick Cantlay 17/118.00 and Jason Day 30/131.00.

Cantlay's last four starts here read 11-3-4-11, and he arrives in his home state having tied-fifth at The American Express.

Day, meanwhile, has had nine top-seven finishes at Pebble, albeit no victory, and will be making his fourth start of 2025. One of these included a tie-for-third in the California desert.

The Australian has a strong career record on a number of coastal venues, such as Torrey Pines.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At AT&T Pro-Am (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.67: Patrick Cantlay (15)
68.74: Jason Day (19)
69.00: Justin Rose (11)
69.23: Denny McCarthy (13)
69.53: Maverick McNealy (17)
69.62: Wyndham Clark (13)
69.64: Taylor Moore (11)
69.65: Jordan Spieth (23)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Pro-Am Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47
Scottie Scheffler 1
Rory McIlroy 4
Hideki Matsuyama 32 16 1
Collin Morikawa 2
Ludvig Aberg 42 5 6 17
Wyndham Clark MC 15 17
Viktor Hovland MC 36
Patrick Cantlay 5 15 11
Tommy Fleetwood 21
Keegan Bradley 15 6 15 5
Justin Thomas 2 26 3
Sahith Theegala 52 37 36 8
Robert MacIntyre 17 53 15 7
Russell Henley 10 30 19
Billy Horschel 21 MC 51
Sepp Straka 1 30 15 9 MC
Sung Jae Im 4 MC 3 9
Adam Scott 37 15
Sam Burns 29 8 14
Aaron Rai MC 15 14
Tom Kim MC 65 2 MC
Byeong Hun An MC 32
Nick Taylor 12 1 48
Tony Finau MC MC 15
Shane Lowry MC
Maverick McNealy 52 45 8 1
Nick Dunlap 34 10 55 16
Akshay Bhatia 37 32 4
Brian Harman MC 21 58 12 25
Jason Day 32 3 40 19 8
Harris English 1 43 MC 60
Max Greyserman 48 7 24
Matthieu Pavon MC 48 17
JT Poston 12 MC 40 5
Corey Conners MC 5 6
Austin Eckroat MC MC 15 17
Cameron Young MC 8 13
Stephan Jaeger MC 3 36
Rasmus Hojgaard 14
Nico Echavarria MC 2 32 2
Denny McCarthy 16 46 25
Davis Thompson 51 MC 36 60
Taylor Pendrith 7 45 13
Matt Fitzpatrick 24
Max Homa Wd 26 14
Cameron Davis 18 MC 13 MC 6
Justin Rose MC 18
Min Woo Lee 17 27 15
Eric Cole 68 68 5 52 15
Lucas Glover MC 21 30
Chris Kirk 34 MC 44 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 40 36 6
Thomas Detry 15 53 5 36
Mackenzie Hughes 58 MC 6 5
Ben Griffin MC 7 45 15
Jhonattan Vegas 42 MC 4
Will Zalatoris 12 26 18
Tom Hoge 29 45 8
Kevin Yu MC MC 44 11
Adam Hadwin MC 59 29 53
Si Woo Kim MC 51 MC 32 Wd
Jordan Spieth
Justin Lower MC 3 37 MC
Sam Stevens 2 51 59 42
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 30 42 24
Taylor Moore 56 7 MC 35
Rickie Fowler 21
Beau Hossler 15 12
JJ Spaun 15 29 3 MC
Harry Hall 21 10 8
Andrew Novak 3 MC MC 35
Lee Hodges 9 34 10 5
Mark Hubbard 68 12 21 35
Doug Ghim MC 21 72 42
Keith Mitchell 21 30 MC
Patrick Rodgers 56 70 MC 17
Jake Knapp 32 MC 56 68
Brendon Todd Wd MC MC
Seamus Power MC Wd
Gary Woodland 16 MC
Emiliano Grillo Wd MC MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC 40 66
Peter Malnati MC MC MC 53 MC
Kurt Kitayama MC 58 37
Patrick Fishburn MC MC 6 8
Rafael Campos MC MC MC 57 MC
Victor Perez MC 34 MC 34
Andrew Putnam 32 MC 30 MC
Rico Hoey MC 58 59
Adam Svensson MC MC 30 53
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 6
Rory McIlroy 66 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 71
Collin Morikawa 14
Ludvig Aberg 2
Wyndham Clark 1 MC 18 MC
Viktor Hovland 58 13 38
Patrick Cantlay 11 4 3 11 35 48
Tommy Fleetwood 31 45
Keegan Bradley 11
Justin Thomas 6
Sahith Theegala 20 MC
Robert MacIntyre
Russell Henley 58 MC 15 MC
Billy Horschel MC 45
Sepp Straka 26 MC
Sung Jae Im 66 MC
Adam Scott 20 MC MC
Sam Burns 10 39
Aaron Rai MC
Tom Kim 31
Byeong Hun An 31 37
Nick Taylor 71 20 14 39 1 28 MC 10 30 MC
Tony Finau 47 38 23
Shane Lowry MC 43 14 41 21
Maverick McNealy 39 Wd 33 2 5 MC
Nick Dunlap 80
Akshay Bhatia 30
Brian Harman 54 MC 39
Jason Day 6 24 7 4 4 2 5 11 4
Harris English 76
Max Greyserman
Matthieu Pavon 3
JT Poston 20 68 MC
Corey Conners 31 MC MC
Austin Eckroat MC MC
Cameron Young 70
Stephan Jaeger 71 MC MC 43
Rasmus Hojgaard
Nico Echavarria MC
Denny McCarthy 26 4 12 MC 66
Davis Thompson
Taylor Pendrith 7 49
Matt Fitzpatrick 58 MC 6 60 MC
Max Homa 66 7 14 10 MC 29
Cameron Davis 20 14 38 59 MC
Justin Rose 11 1 62 39 6
Min Woo Lee MC MC
Eric Cole 14 15
Lucas Glover 58 MC MC 50 7 11
Chris Kirk 26 MC 16 MC MC 39 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 20 14
Thomas Detry 4 37
Mackenzie Hughes 71 16 MC MC MC 10
Ben Griffin 58 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 50 MC
Will Zalatoris 55 68
Tom Hoge 6 48 1 12 60 MC MC 39 41 MC
Kevin Yu 58 7
Adam Hadwin 39 16 MC 18 39
Si Woo Kim 14 MC MC 4 MC 35
Jordan Spieth 39 63 2 3 9 45 20 Won 21 7
Justin Lower MC MC
Sam Stevens 34
Erik van Rooyen 20 MC
Taylor Moore 47 15 16
Rickie Fowler 47 MC
Beau Hossler 14 11 3 47 38 MC 43 MC
JJ Spaun 54 16 MC MC MC MC
Harry Hall 34
Andrew Novak 20 MC
Lee Hodges 58 MC
Mark Hubbard 4 20 33 55 MC 62 26 MC
Doug Ghim Wd 21 MC MC
Keith Mitchell 54 4 12 MC 32 MC 47
Patrick Rodgers 79 MC MC MC MC 8
Jake Knapp
Brendon Todd 58 2 16 MC MC MC 10
Seamus Power 31 15 9 MC 38 MC 39
Gary Woodland MC 5
Emiliano Grillo 14
Patton Kizzire 39
Peter Malnati 14 4 42 MC 11 MC 35 MC 66
Kurt Kitayama 39 29 MC 18
Patrick Fishburn
Rafael Campos MC
Victor Perez
Andrew Putnam 39 MC 6 55 38 MC MC
Rico Hoey
Adam Svensson 47 49 MC

