Find Me a 100 Winner: Four longshots chanced at 99/1 to 189/1

Following the near miss with 110.0109/1 chance, Nico Echavarria, at the Sony Open, who was beaten by Nick Taylor in extra-time, both of my longshot selections at last week's Ras Al Khaimah Championship comfortably met their first lay back targets.

Daniel Brown, who was backed at 270.0269/1, hit a low of 6.25/1 early in round three and 290.0289/1 pick, David Ravetto, was matched at 7.06/1, after a fast start to his third round.

The pair fell away after their bright starts on Saturday. Brown played his last seven holes in three-over-par and, after playing his first eight holes in three-under-par, Ravetto played his last 10 in one-over.

It was disappointing to say the least but both men secured a profit, and we go again this week, this time with four selections - two on the PGA Tour and two on the DP World Tour.

I'll start with the AT&T Pebble Beach on the PGA Tour with two men I've already mentioned!

As highlighted in the preview, we've already seen 13 players win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at least twice, so I make no apologies for taking a chance on the recent Sony winner Nick Taylor who took this title back in 2017.

The Canadian, who is the only man to win his national title in the last 70 years, followed his victory in Hawaii with a very respectable top 12 finish at The American Express and it's baffling that he's being allowed to go off at a triple-figure price again here given just how prolific he is.

With five PGA Tour titles to his name already, and with three wins since June 2023, he's very easy to fancy at 99/1100.00. He's won three of the last 38 tournaments he's played in on the PGA Tour.

He's won from the front, and he's won from off the pace, so he's remarkably good in-contention and he's more than capable of winning this again given he has a habit of playing well in the same events.

He'd finished seventh in two consecutive editions of the Sony Open before winning there in January and he finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Phoenix Open in 2023 before winning there last year.

Recommended Bet Back Nick Taylor (2us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Columbia's Nico Echavarria missed the cut at the American Express last time out but that wasn't surprising after his last gasp loss to Taylor in Hawaii, where he was matched in-running at long odds-on.

Like the Canadian, Echavarria wasn't in the line-up at Torrey Pines last week, so he'll arrive at Pebble Beach nice and refreshed and raring to go.

The 30-year-old has elevated his game to a new level in the last four months and, although he missed the cut here on his only previous appearance, when badly out of form in 2023, he too looks a great price at as high as 190.0189/1 given his current wellbeing.

He won the ZOZO Championship in impressive fashion from the front in Japan at the end of October, having missed the cut in the Sanderson Farms. He won his first title, at the Puerto Rico Open in March 2023, after a string of missed cuts. So his weekend off at The American Express is no concern and it's impossible to crab his current form.

In addition to his near miss in Hawaii, he was matched at as low as 2.89/5 at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished sixth, and he hit a low of 3.1511/5 at the RSM Classic (also in November) before going on to finish second to Maverick McNealy.

He loves a coastal track and blustery conditions so with from figures since October reading 11-MC-1-6-29-2-32-2-MC, he looks well worth chancing at a monster price.

Recommended Bet Back Nico Echavarria (2us) EXC 190.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

I'm happy to stick with Echavarria and I'm also happy to stick with one of my last picks in Ras Al Khaimah - David Ravetto.

The big hitting Frenchman, who overpowered the field when winning the Czech Masters in August, is playing here for the first time. But if last week's tied 13th and his tied 21st at the Singapore Classic last year, where he shot an eight-under-par 64 on Sunday, are anything to go by, he's over-priced again this week.

As I said last week, the talented 27-year-old has already won a couple of titles (also won the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa last year). This week, I highlighted in my Bahrain Championship preview that last week's venue, Al Hamra, and the Laguna National Golf Resort Club, which staged the Singapore Classic last March, are the two courses that seemed to correlate best with this week's venue.

Recommended Bet Back Davud Ravetto (2us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Bearing those two course correlations in mind, the runner-up in Singapore in March, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who finished tied for eighth last week in Ras Al Khaimah, is a no-brainer bet at a triple-figure price.

Links exponents have shone here in the only two DP World Tour events staged at the Colin Montgomerie design and the likeable Thai player has plenty of links and links-style form.

He was fifth at the KLM Open around the Kyle Philips designed Bernardus Golf in 2023. His recent top five finishes in Saudi and Australia could prove great pointers, and he won the inaugural edition of the now defunct Paul Lawrie Match Play at the Murcar Links in Aberdeen 10 years ago.

He finished down the field on debut 12 months ago but that was after a break of a couple of months and a disappointing run of form stretching all the way back to his fifth in the KLM Open in March 2023.

Recommended Bet Back Kiradech Aphibarnrat (2us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

