Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Royal Golf Club makes its third appearance on the DP World Tour schedule
Royal Golf Club has large greens, as well as plenty of official and unofficial sand

The DP World Tour has travelled to Bahrain for week four out of five in the Middle East. Words and stats are supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament and Course Notes

For the third time in the club's existence, Royal Golf Club will be hosting a DP World Tour event;

Opened in 1999, the club is located around 12 miles south of Bahrain's capital Manama;

In 2009, the course underwent its first extensive renovation under the watchful eyes of Colin Montgomerie;

A second substantial restoration took place ahead of last year's Bahrain Championship. This latest upgrade included the redesign of a number of putting surfaces on the front nine;

Situated in the centre of Bahrain Island, the layout does not possess any great changes in elevation, although fairways and greens have plenty of undulations;

The greens, which appear to be the course's main form of defence, are also large. This puts a particular emphasis on players needing accurate approach play with their mid-to-short irons;

Sizeable water hazards come into play on each of the last four holes. Players must also avoid the plentiful desert scrub and large sandy bunkers.

Good Current Form

With little course history to check out, much of the attention will be on current form.

Three players who seem to enjoy playing their golf in this region of the world are Jordan Smith 33/134.00, Jason Scrivener 66/167.00 and Scott Jamieson 66/167.00.

The usually consistent Smith has made a sluggish start to 2025, but that shouldn't prevent him from playing his way into contention at The Royal, especially in this mediocre field.

Scrivener and Jamieson both posted top-10s at Al Hamra on Sunday, with the former registering his second fourth place finish in three weeks.

As for the 41-year-old Jamieson, the experienced Scot tied-16th at this venue last year and will be upbeat when he arrives in Bahrain.

That said, he appears to be more of an each-way option, rather than outright winner.

Two players from the LIV Tour teeing-up in Thursday's first round are Patrick Reed 14/115.00 and David Puig 16/117.00.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champ, has carried his strong end of year form into the new season.

A winner in Hong Kong on the Asian Tour last November, Reed has opened 2025 with a brace of top-10 finishes in the United Arab Emirates.

His LIV colleague Puig stood on the Al Hamra podium on Sunday, in what was his first event of the new campaign.

The 23-year-old Spaniard is currently No 87 in the world, which is pretty impressive when you consider he is a member of a Tour which does not enjoy World Ranking status.

At Al Hamra last week he was seventh in the category Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. And if he enjoys another strong few days with the driver in Bahrain, it should leave him somewhere near the top of the leaderboard.

Finally, Englishman Laurie Canter 20/121.00 could be worth following. He took a break last week, after posting a podium finish at the Rolex Series event in Dubai.

Middle East Form


Most T12s (Since January 1st, 2020)
7: Scott Jamieson
7: Thorbjorn Olesen
6: Ross Fisher
6: Jordan Smith
5: Marcus Armitage
5: George Coetzee
5: Jason Scrivener
5: Bernd Wiesberger
Only those entered this week are included in table
Refers to results from DP World Tour events staged in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Read The Punter's Preview for Bahrain Championship



Last 10 Weeks / Royal Golf Club (2024)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47
Patrick Reed 8 10 17 13 1
Thorbjorn Olesen 27 31 5
Romain Langasque MC 45 15 2
Laurie Canter 3 42 21
David Puig 3 MC 19
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC 10 39 8
Jordan Smith 27 65 6 MC 21
John Parry MC MC 1 2 MC 8
Jorge Campillo MC MC 47 13
Julien Guerrier 50 21 19 6
Keita Nakajima MC 21 4
Matthew Jordan MC 27 2
Johannes Veerman 16 37 1
Guido Migliozzi MC 8 31
Sebastian Soderberg 5 31 48
Daniel Hillier MC 2 24 23 43
Ewen Ferguson MC 16 31
Alejandro Del Rey 1 MC
Daniel Brown 27 MC 57 55
Joe Dean 5 68 MC 43
Dan Bradbury MC 52 MC 36
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC 19 43
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 68 31
Adrian Otaegui 67 58 28 24
David Ravetto 13 45 MC MC 31
Nacho Elvira MC 58 19 40
Yannik Paul MC MC MC MC
Marcel Siem MC 58 MC 63
Angel Ayora 27 36 5 23 6
David Micheluzzi 36 8 26 54 5
Sam Bairstow 16 77 MC 52
Connor Syme 22 27 MC 59
Andy Sullivan 27 58 7 14
Elvis Smylie MC 58 14 5 1
Robin Williams MC 45 MC MC 36 MC
Marcus Armitage 2 31
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 72 MC MC MC 53
Grant Forrest 44 79 63
Adrien Dumont De Chassart MC 25
Bernd Wiesberger MC 45 MC 52
Ugo Coussaud 16 74 15 43
Jeff Winther 67 MC
Joost Luiten 36 27 24
Richard Mansell 50 58 MC 36
Hamish Brown 8 16 28
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC 18
Sean Crocker MC MC 42 42
Francesco Laporta MC 31 MC 6
Mink Yu Kim MC Wd 20 MC
Marcus Kinhult 44 MC 13 2
Brandon Stone 61 MC 24 18
Darius Van Driel 13 MC 5 55 39
Joakim Lagergren MC 42 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 42 MC
Jason Scrivener 4 21 4 MC MC
Todd Clements MC 37 40 MC 71
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 58 54 43
Jayden Trey Schaper 61 21 13 MC 17
Conor Purcell MC MC MC
Richie Ramsay MC 45 MC 34
Ryggs Johnston Wd MC 36 24 1 43
Aaron Cockerill MC MC MC 52
Casey Jarvis 73 37 36 11 MC
Matthew Southgate 22 11 20 15
Andrea Pavan 50 MC 19 24
Fabrizio Zanotti 70 77
Pablo Larrazabal 57 MC MC 24
RyanVanVelzen 61 MC 63 2 48 24
Hao Tong Li 22 52
Gavin Green MC MC MC 47
Tom Vaillant 41 52
Dylan Frittelli 50 10 47 31 MC
Brandon Wu 41 49
Oliver Lindell 44 19 36 16 24
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8 52 MC 5 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC 55
Scott Jamieson 8 MC 9 42
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 16 63 36 MC MC
Troy Merritt MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 36 14 MC 24
Jeong Weon Ko MC 68 MC MC 24
Maximilian Kieffer 16 45
Martin Couvra MC MC 7
Jacques Kruyswijk 21 MC
Padraig Harrington 50 MC
Jens Dantorp MC 65 47
KazumaKobori MC 34 15
Marcel Schneider MC 52 MC 15
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 5 31 42 34 24
Jannik De Bruyn MC 74 52 21
Andrew Wilson 22 MC
Callum Shinkwin MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard 67 MC 59
Jordan Gumberg MC 17 MC 62 16 MC
Nathan Kimsey MC 11
Deon Germishuys 44 28 MC 45
Thomas Aiken 22 MC 42 MC
Joel Girrbach 57 37 MC 11 70
Benjamin Hebert MC 22 36
Alexander Levy MC 63 64
Kristoffer Reitan 36 MC 47 MC MC
Jack Senior 27 36 55 MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 44 52 MC 19 24
Louis De Jager 61 52 52 MC
Darren Fichardt MC MC MC
BjornAkesson MC MC 61 MC 34
Manuel Elvira 27 MC 28 27 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 62 66
Jimmy Walker MC MC
Mikael Lindberg MC 36 MC
Ross Fisher MC MC MC MC
Veer Ahlawat 27 MC 37 43
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 57 31
Callum Tarren MC MC 49
Simon Forsstrom 66 MC 11 61
Matthias Schwab 36 MC
Pierre Pineau MC MC 64 58 MC
Martin Trainer MC 52
Zihao Jin MC 33
Dale Whitnell 61 MC 7 43
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 50 MC 69
Ben Schmidt 16 54
Ding Wen Yi 44 42 23 40 5 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 9 27 MC
Tom Sloman
Corey Shaun MC 9 MC 43
Richard Sterne MC 5 MC
Daniel Gavins 50 74 63
George Coetzee MC MC MC 34
Robert Karlsson 70
Aadam Syed
Khalifa Alkaabi
Yaseen Le Falher
Ali Mohamed Alkowari
Daniel Gale 28 MC 34 MC
Niklas Lemke 33
Davis Bryant MC 42
Wilco Nienaber 5 19 MC
Alexander George Frances MC 34 MC
Albert Boneta 26 MC
Bastien Amat MC MC MC
Clement Sordet 16 13
Player 2024
Patrick Reed
Thorbjorn Olesen
Romain Langasque 35
Laurie Canter
David Puig
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Jordan Smith 56
John Parry
Jorge Campillo MC
Julien Guerrier 8
Keita Nakajima MC
Matthew Jordan 16
Johannes Veerman 29
Guido Migliozzi MC
Sebastian Soderberg 6
Daniel Hillier
Ewen Ferguson
Alejandro Del Rey 56
Daniel Brown
Joe Dean
Dan Bradbury MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Adrian Otaegui MC
David Ravetto
Nacho Elvira MC
Yannik Paul 35
Marcel Siem 23
Angel Ayora
David Micheluzzi 16
Sam Bairstow 23
Connor Syme 35
Andy Sullivan 43
Elvis Smylie
Robin Williams
Marcus Armitage 43
Nicolas Colsaerts 29
Grant Forrest 23
Adrien Dumont De Chassart
Bernd Wiesberger 16
Ugo Coussaud 12
Jeff Winther MC
Joost Luiten MC
Richard Mansell
Hamish Brown
Yuto Katsuragawa
Sean Crocker 16
Francesco Laporta MC
Mink Yu Kim
Marcus Kinhult MC
Brandon Stone MC
Darius Van Driel 29
Joakim Lagergren
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Jason Scrivener 56
Todd Clements
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Jayden Trey Schaper MC
Conor Purcell
Richie Ramsay 48
Ryggs Johnston
Aaron Cockerill 6
Casey Jarvis MC
Matthew Southgate 56
Andrea Pavan 48
Fabrizio Zanotti 29
Pablo Larrazabal 29
RyanVanVelzen
Hao Tong Li
Gavin Green MC
Tom Vaillant 35
Dylan Frittelli 1
Brandon Wu
Oliver Lindell
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67
Matthew Baldwin 23
Scott Jamieson 16
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Troy Merritt
Ricardo Gouveia MC
Jeong Weon Ko 73
Maximilian Kieffer MC
Martin Couvra
Jacques Kruyswijk 48
Padraig Harrington
Jens Dantorp 62
KazumaKobori
Marcel Schneider 29
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Jannik De Bruyn
Andrew Wilson 23
Callum Shinkwin MC
Lucas Bjerregaard
Jordan Gumberg
Nathan Kimsey
Deon Germishuys
Thomas Aiken
Joel Girrbach 8
Benjamin Hebert
Alexander Levy
Kristoffer Reitan
Jack Senior
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Louis De Jager MC
Darren Fichardt 67
BjornAkesson
Manuel Elvira MC
Tapio Pulkkanen
Jimmy Walker
Mikael Lindberg
Ross Fisher 65
Veer Ahlawat
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC
Callum Tarren
Simon Forsstrom MC
Matthias Schwab MC
Pierre Pineau
Martin Trainer
Zihao Jin
Dale Whitnell MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC
Ben Schmidt
Ding Wen Yi
Jacob Skov Olesen
Tom Sloman
Corey Shaun
Richard Sterne
Daniel Gavins MC
George Coetzee
Robert Karlsson
Aadam Syed
Khalifa Alkaabi
Yaseen Le Falher
Ali Mohamed Alkowari
Daniel Gale
Niklas Lemke
Davis Bryant
Wilco Nienaber
Alexander George Frances
Albert Boneta
Bastien Amat
Clement Sordet MC

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

