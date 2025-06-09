World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Dominant Dutch, Serbia to score plenty and 5/2 Romania shootout

Back Dutch to dismantle minnows

World Cup qualifying fixtures - Tuesday June 10

All kick-off at 19:45 BST

It was a solid start to qualifying for the Netherlands with their comfortable 2-0 win in Finland on Saturday, and they're an incredible 1/401.03 to cruise past a Malta side 163 places behind them in the rankings. Anything other than a demolition job for the hosts in unthinkable.

The Dutch have dispatched 30 of the last 31 sides they've faced outside the world's top 20 at home - 25 of them by two goals or more - and they've scored 3+ goals in seven of their last 10 wins so expect a few more goals here in a wide margin home win.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands -3 on the handicap SBK 10/11

Albania missed a penalty in their 0-0 draw with bitter rivals Serbia on Saturday, making it just one win in five games, three of which they've failed to score in as goals have been a big problem for Sylvinho's side.

Latvia don't tend to lose by a lot but they're also not great scorers, and Albania are the better side, so we'll go with the visitors, who are 4/61.67 favourites, to edge it in a low scorer.

Recommended Bet Back Albania to win & under 2.5 goals SBK 11/5

Finland's only win in 11 games was their group opener against Malta, and the odds are stacked against them again against Poland, as they've lost their last four games in Helsinki. They've lost 20 of 31 head-to-heads against the Poles (W3 D8).

The hosts have also kept just one clean sheet in 14 internationals, which is music to the ears of Poland, who've won the last two meetings between the sides 5-1 and 5-0. They're only just a shade of odds-on here so that's good enough to roll with the Poles.

Recommended Bet Back Poland to beat Finland SBK 5/6

San Marino have only conceded more than two goals once in their last nine games, and as evidenced in Bosnia's narrow 1-0 success at the weekend they're not quite the walkover they used to be. They've still lost 77 of 79 World Cup qualifiers (D2) without ever winning one, but they 're at least making sides work hard for it.

Group favourites Austria kicked off their campaign with a tough win over Romania and are naturally 1/401.03 to win - but I wouldn't expect them to run up a cricket score. Ralf Rangnick's men should win this with plenty in hand, but in these end-of-season games they'll be happy enough with just the points.

Recommended Bet Back Austria win & under 3.5 goals SBK 8/5

Serbia will hope to put a few more away against Andorra than England managed and they'll need them to boost their bid for a third straight World Cup appearance after starting their campaign with a 0-0 in Albania on Saturday.

That performance against England will have taken a lot out of the Andorran legs, and Serbia can take advantage of any fatigue and the home atmosphere by sticking a few goals away to get their campaign back on track.

Recommended Bet Back Serbia ov er 3.5 goals v Andorra SBK 11/10

A great opportunity here for Romania to get a much-needed three points after losing two of their first three games in the group, as they welcome Cyprus - a team they've beaten in 12 of the last 15 meetings and scored 41 goals against.

Cyprus did come from behind twice to draw with Bulgaria in a friendly on Friday so they've got a threat about them, but that will mainly just contribute to the run of Romania games going over 2.5 goals, as nine of the last 10 international have.

But the hosts really should be winning this one.