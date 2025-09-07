Monday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back a Greek tragedy for Danes & 3/1 Swiss to roll on

Back the Swiss to roll over Slovenia at 3/1 4.00

19:45 kick-off

Live on BBC One Scotland, BBCi & BBC Three



After a solid 0-0 in Denmark, Scotland head to Hungary to face Belarus, who were hammered 5-1 by Greece and don't even have much home advantage with this game played on neutral ground. So Steve Clarke's side really need to convert as 8/151.53 favourites.

The Scots have won three of four World Cup qualifiers away from home, all with clean sheets, with none of their last five seeing both teams score. So expect another workmanlike performance here and the visitors to grind out victory.

Recommended Bet Back Scotland win to nil SBK 6/5

19:45 kick-off

Croatia laboured somewhat to a 1-0 in the Faroe Islands but they scored 12 goals in the previous two games and they're far too experienced a side to let that bother them, as World Cup qualification is all that matters - so I fully expect them to see-off neighbours Montenegro as the 1/51.20 odds suggest.

I expect Croatia to rediscover their scoring touch in what surprisingly is the first ever meeting between the sides, but that history affecting the visitors more - who have conceded in both halves in their last four World Cup qualifying defeats on the road. Let's back that trend to continue.

Recommended Bet Back Croatia to score in both halves SBK 5/6

19:45 kick-off

The Faroes have made a decent fist of things so far, only losing by a goal in all three defeats and the Czechs and Montenegro scoring late winners on them. They did beat Gibraltar in the reverse fixture 2-1 though, so the hosts are still looking for their first ever World Cup qualifying point heading into this 25th attempt.

Gibraltar took the lead in the reverse, but that was their only shot on target and even with home advantage the Faroe Islands should justify favouritism here, and the way Gib have been conceding goals (17 in five games) there should be a few to go around.

Recommended Bet Back Faroe Islands & over 2.5 goals SBK 9/5

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV



Could go either way this one as despite dominating Scotland, Denmark's 0-0 draw means they've won just one of seven while away from home they're winless in nine - so they're 11/53.20 outsiders against an exuberant Greece side with four wins on the spin and 10 out of 12.

So 7/52.40 on Greece appeals as they very much look like a team on the up, while the Danes are certainly the better side but their current away run is a big worry. Let's chalk up a statement win for the hosts.

Recommended Bet Back Greece to beat Denmark SBK 7/5

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV

This is another crucial game for Italy, who are three points behind Israel with a game in hand as both shape up to play for second behind Norway. The Azzurri fully expect to even things up as 4/111.36 favourites and Gennaro Gattuso's men will know this is a must-win in their bid to avoid a third straight missed World Cup.

Israel are a decent side but this game is too important for Italy to take too many chances, so if backing ITaly we have to back a clean sheet, as only three of their last 21 World Cup qualifiers have seen both teams score.

Recommended Bet Back Italy win to nil SBK 7/5

19:45 kick-off

A 2-2 in Slovenia was not the best start to the group for Sweden, but not fatal to their chances as long as they deliver as 8/111.73 favourites against Kosovo, who they've beaten in all three meetings and with a clean sheet each time.

Sweden won the last two head-to-heads 3-0 but their defensive problems in Slovenia will give Kosovo some changes to score, so I'm ruling out a win to nil in favour of a handicap victory, which is actually a bit on the conservative side as six of last eight wins for the Swedes have been by two goals or more.

Recommended Bet Back Sweden -1 on the handicap SBK 15/8

19:45 kick-off

The Swiss are on a roll, pardon the pun, after a 4-0 win over Kosovo made it four wins on the spin with 15 goals scored - so we'll expect goals against a dangerous Slovenia, who pinched that 2-2 with Sweden in the last minute.

Switzerland are very strong in this competition, losing just three of 53 World Cup qualifiers, and with seven of their last 10 matches going over 3.5 goals, given Slovenia's attacking ability, we'll back goals again.