World Cup 2026

Monday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back a Greek tragedy for Danes & 3/1 Swiss to roll on

The World Cup trophy ahead of Monday's qualifiers
Back Paul Higham's best bets for Monday's World Cup qualifiers

Paul Higham picks out his best bets for Monday's World Cup qualifiers, including backing Scotland and Italy for wins and Switzerland to score a few against Slovenia...

  • Back the Swiss to roll over Slovenia at 3/14.00

  • Scotland can win in Belarus

  • Back a Greek tragedy for Denmark

Belarus v Scotland

19:45 kick-off
Live on BBC One Scotland, BBCi & BBC Three

After a solid 0-0 in Denmark, Scotland head to Hungary to face Belarus, who were hammered 5-1 by Greece and don't even have much home advantage with this game played on neutral ground. So Steve Clarke's side really need to convert as 8/151.53 favourites.

The Scots have won three of four World Cup qualifiers away from home, all with clean sheets, with none of their last five seeing both teams score. So expect another workmanlike performance here and the visitors to grind out victory.

Recommended Bet

Back Scotland win to nil

SBK6/5

Croatia v Montenegro

19:45 kick-off

Croatia laboured somewhat to a 1-0 in the Faroe Islands but they scored 12 goals in the previous two games and they're far too experienced a side to let that bother them, as World Cup qualification is all that matters - so I fully expect them to see-off neighbours Montenegro as the 1/51.20 odds suggest.

I expect Croatia to rediscover their scoring touch in what surprisingly is the first ever meeting between the sides, but that history affecting the visitors more - who have conceded in both halves in their last four World Cup qualifying defeats on the road. Let's back that trend to continue.

Recommended Bet

Back Croatia to score in both halves

SBK5/6

Gibraltar v Faroe Islands

19:45 kick-off

The Faroes have made a decent fist of things so far, only losing by a goal in all three defeats and the Czechs and Montenegro scoring late winners on them. They did beat Gibraltar in the reverse fixture 2-1 though, so the hosts are still looking for their first ever World Cup qualifying point heading into this 25th attempt.

Gibraltar took the lead in the reverse, but that was their only shot on target and even with home advantage the Faroe Islands should justify favouritism here, and the way Gib have been conceding goals (17 in five games) there should be a few to go around.

Recommended Bet

Back Faroe Islands & over 2.5 goals

SBK9/5

Greece v Denmark

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Could go either way this one as despite dominating Scotland, Denmark's 0-0 draw means they've won just one of seven while away from home they're winless in nine - so they're 11/53.20 outsiders against an exuberant Greece side with four wins on the spin and 10 out of 12.

So 7/52.40 on Greece appeals as they very much look like a team on the up, while the Danes are certainly the better side but their current away run is a big worry. Let's chalk up a statement win for the hosts.

Recommended Bet

Back Greece to beat Denmark

SBK7/5

Israel v Italy

19:45 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime PPV

This is another crucial game for Italy, who are three points behind Israel with a game in hand as both shape up to play for second behind Norway. The Azzurri fully expect to even things up as 4/111.36 favourites and Gennaro Gattuso's men will know this is a must-win in their bid to avoid a third straight missed World Cup.

Israel are a decent side but this game is too important for Italy to take too many chances, so if backing ITaly we have to back a clean sheet, as only  three of their last 21 World Cup qualifiers have seen both teams score.

Recommended Bet

Back Italy win to nil

SBK7/5

Kosovo v Sweden

19:45 kick-off

A 2-2 in Slovenia was not the best start to the group for Sweden, but not fatal to their chances as long as they deliver as 8/111.73 favourites against Kosovo, who they've beaten in all three meetings and with a clean sheet each time. 

Sweden won the last two head-to-heads 3-0 but their defensive problems in Slovenia will give Kosovo some changes to score, so I'm ruling out a win to nil in favour of a handicap victory, which is actually a bit on the conservative side as six of last eight wins for the Swedes have been by two goals or more.

Recommended Bet

Back Sweden -1 on the handicap

SBK15/8

Switzerland v Slovenia 

19:45 kick-off

The Swiss are on a roll, pardon the pun, after a 4-0 win over Kosovo made it four wins on the spin with 15 goals scored - so we'll expect goals against a dangerous Slovenia, who pinched that 2-2 with Sweden in the last minute.

Switzerland are very strong in this competition, losing just three of 53 World Cup qualifiers, and with seven of their last 10 matches going over 3.5 goals, given Slovenia's attacking ability, we'll back goals again.

Recommended Bet

Back Switzerland win & over 3.5 goals

SBK3/1

Now read all the rest of our World Cup qualifying match previews & best bets

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

World Cup 2026

Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Turkey to test Spain & get 4/1 on the Dutch danger man

  • Paul Higham
Banner for the World Cup qualifying games in Europe on Sunday
World Cup 2026

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Spain in Sunday international acca at 11/4

  • Andy Robson
Spain National Football Team fans
World Cup 2026

Germany v Northern Ireland Tips: Three bets for Sunday's World Cup qualifier

  • Max Liu
Germany football fans

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Turkey to test Spain & get 4/1 on the Dutch danger man

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Germany v Northern Ireland: Back wobbly hosts to concede

  3. Football Betting Tips

    England v Andorra: Keep it simple with 15/8 Kane punt

  4. Football Betting Tips

    England v Andorra: Back these four in-form players to shine

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Stags and Orient the best weekend bets

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool v Arsenal Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday 3 Preview

  • Max Liu