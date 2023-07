Euro 2022 Champions begin their quest for World Cup glory

England looking for first goal in four games

Keira Walsh could prove vital in more than one role

England v Haiti

Saturday 22 July, 10:30

England to put scoring worries to bed

Whilst the United States are hoping to become the first country to win three World Cups in succession, this summer's event could prove that European nations are starting to catch up and that a number of countries including England, have a serious chance of toppling the number one nation in FIFA's world rankings.

Preparation for this showpiece event may have presented more questions than answers though, as in their final warm up game for the 2023 World Cup, England were held to a 0-0 draw with Canada. A well-drilled team we know, but it was their third successive match without a win or even a goal.

The World Cup presents a different challenge

Having been integral to England's success at Wembley 12 months ago, Millie Bright starting in the final warm-up game before the Euro 2022 champions get their campaign underway in Brisbane, could prove to be a significant boost. If fully fit, she will be a welcome addition to the starting XI to take on Haiti.

Ranked fourth in the world, England will look to add World Cup glory to their list of honours, however the challenge facing the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand is significantly different to the one they faced on home soil. Over the last 12 months, England have had to deal with a number of enforced changes to the squad, with Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby all sidelined this summer.

Whilst England still look pretty strong in some departments, there is no shying away from the fact that they are depleted and thin on the ground in other areas of the pitch.

Semi-finalists in the last two stagings of the World Cup, England do however, boast one of the best midfielders in the women's game in Keira Walsh and still have a squad full of players with experience of winning a major tournament. Even though it is not the 26-year-olds main role, in the absence of Fran Kirby, I think Walsh could be key in unlocking the Haiti defence. Walsh is 21/10 to provide an assist

The battle to lead the line

Alessia Russo served as a super-sub on England's journey to Euro glory and may well have to play a similar role this time around. It is not yet known whether Wiegman will opt for Russo or Rachel Daly to lead the line as England's number nine.

There is an incredibly strong argument for Daly to spearhead the Lionesses' attack given her prolific scoring return in the WSL last season. Scoring 22 goals in 22 games to win the Golden Boot and equal Vivianne Miedema's record for the most goals in a single season. The Aston Villa forward and left-back throughout Euro 2022 is 11/5 to finish as England's top scorer at the World Cup.

Despite England's recent dry spell and lack of goalscoring prowess, I'm backing Daly to score 2 Goals or More against Haiti at 15/8.