Euro 2025: Italy, England, Spain and France backed to reach the semis

Italy to take advantage of defensive frailties

Lionesses now in the groove

France's forward line too formidable

Norway v Italy

Wednesday 16 June, 20:00

Live on BBC1

Norway to fall short again

With Hegerberg, Maanum and Hansen in their ranks, Norway have the capacity to do damage to any defence but, true to stereotype, the Italians are extremely well organized at the back and a tough nut to crack.

It's more relevant therefore to focus on the other end of the pitch and a Norwegian rearguard that has kept just two clean sheets in their last 10.

These teams met twice-over in qualifying and though both games ended honours even it was Italy who topped the group. They are 11/82.38 to win out in Geneva and though a high-scoring affair seems unlikely - those qualifying matches finished 0-0 and 1-1 while Italy have scored one goal per game at the Euros - Le Azzurre are well fancied.

An early goal could be on the cards too with Norway conceding inside half an hour in five of their last six contests.

Recommended Bet Back Italy first goal SBK 5/6

Sweden v England

Thursday 17 June, 20:00

Live on BBC1

Lionesses in the groove

The Lionesses' opening loss to France feels like a long time ago now, comprehensively atoned for via ruthless dismissals of Netherlands and Wales. Principal performers Ella Toone, Lauren James and Alessia Russo are all firmly in the groove and all told Sarina Wiegman's side should prove too strong for a Swedish collective whose aspiration pre-tournament was to reach the knock-outs.



Russo is 17/102.70 to double her single-goal return to this point.

Yet within the Blagult there are individuals who can hurt the 11/102.11 match favourites. Stina Blackstenius has registered five attempts on target and only Spain's Pina can top that. Captain Kosovare Asllani meanwhile has three assists to her name.



England will win this, but there will be pushback.

Recommended Bet Back England to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 SBK 4/1

Spain v Switzerland

Friday 18 June, 20:00

Live on BBC1

Spain still the team to beat

La Roja went into the tournament as strong favourites and unsurprisingly retain a short 8/111.73 price to add to their World Cup triumph in 2023. Aside from the fact they are the best team on the planet, with the best players, and have a highly effective mandate each squad member is plugged into, there are 14 persuasive reasons for this.

That's the amount of goals Alexia Putellas and company have scored in their three games to date, with the two-time Ballon d'Or winner not only notching three times but assisting on four occasions to boot. Patricia Guijarro has also stood out, amassing four key passes from midfield.

For the first time ever, Spain have won all of their group games in a major competition and frankly they look a whole level above every other participating nation in Switzerland, with the hosts standing little to no chance of troubling them in Bern.

Check out the shots market, with Montserrat Tome's side racking up a tournament-topping 75 so far. The over/under market is also your friend here.

Recommended Bet Back Spain over 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

France v Germany

Saturday 19 June, 20:00

Live on BBC 1

France's forwards the difference

France's frontline, as a collective, is formidable and multifarious but it's Germany's Klara Buhl who stands out as the player to watch. The 24 year old winger has taken on 16 shots and averaged a key pass every 24 minutes in Switzerland, as her already high stock skyrockets.

Having scored twice in the group stage, Lea Schuller could benefit from such decent service and the striker is a tempting 2/13.00 to score in Basel.

How can we look past Les Bleues to prevail however, a team that has fired in 11 goals from nine different players. Germany better their European rivals in all manner of tournament stats, from possession to passing accuracy to tackles made. France though have the difference makers.

Recommended Bet Back France to win and BTTS SBK 5/2

Now read Ste's Ultimate Guide to the Championship 2025/26 season here