England v Sweden

Tuesday 26 July

20:00 BST kick-off, Live on BBC

With holders Netherlands eliminated at the quarter-finals stage, the trophy will definitely be heading to a new home this summer. England are currently 2.6313/8 favourites to lift the trophy on home soil while Germany are 3.55/2 to go all the way and reassert themselves as the dominant force in women's football.

England show versatility

We knew England would need to show a different side to their game if they were to overcome a Spanish side who so often control possession and prevent their opponents from dictating the pace of games.

To be six minutes from elimination and still come through, at this stage of the tournament showed immense maturity, resilience and belief in the game plan, while Sarina Wiegman's tactical changes again demonstrated why she is so successful and why players have this unwavering faith in the system.

The remarkable squad depth was always going to be a crucial strength in England's armour this tournament and the manager's flawless ability to switch things up and have a game plan for every eventuality will, in my opinion, see her guide a nation to European Championship glory for the second successive time.

Bronze to be brighter

Lucy Bronze hadn't quite shone as brightly as many expected this tournament, until England took on Spain.

She has for so long been regarded as one of the nation's most consistent and admirable performers but following an injury in the build up to the tournament, we've certainly not see the best of one of England's most exciting performers so far this summer.

Her passing accuracy hasn't been at it's prolific best but there were signs that she is getting back up to speed against Spain and I think she could play a key role on Tuesday night.

The Barcelona right-back is 8.07/1 to provide an assist at anytime against Sweden.

Sweden have potent attack

Sweden have proven time and time again that they are a solid, robust and organised outfit but with an attack force that includes Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfo they should be doing better at the top end of the pitch.

Against Belgium, they registered 33 shots but struggled to break down their defence.

They will need to be more clinical against England because we know how strong England are in every department and you just can't see them having an off day at the moment.

England to book place in final

While we know how well-drilled Sweden's back line is, I think England will overwhelm the 1984 champions at Bramall Lane and book their place in the Wembley final on the 31st July. You can back Wiegman's side at 1.85] to get the job done in 90 minutes.

Wide players Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead were marginalised in their quarter-final match as a dominant Spanish side looked like poetry on a football pitch as they starved their opponents of time on the ball.

I expect both to have a bigger influence on this one and am backing Beth Mead to score anytime at 3.55/2.