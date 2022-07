Swedeb v Belgium

Friday, 20:00

Live on BBC

Belgium won't have the fire power for Sweden

Sweden have maintained their perfect record of reaching the knock-out stages of every Women's European Championship and I think they are certainly England's biggest threat this summer.

Second in FIFA's world rankings, they are such a well organised, defensively resolute and complete outfit, Sweden are now 5/1 to go all the way and lift the trophy on July 31st.

Consistent performers at major tournaments, and known for their defensive resilience, Peter Gerhardsson's side showed a different side to their game against Portugal as they posed a constant threat in the final third and caused all sorts of problems for their back line.

Kosovare Asllani delivered numerous deliveries into the area with pinpoint accuracy, both from dead ball situations and ope play. The AC Milan player is 8/11 to score or assist in this one, and 15/8 to score anytime.

Unchartered territory for Belgium

While Sweden fully expect to reach this stage of a major tournament, their opponents will be playing in the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time in their history.

We know that football in Belgium is constantly on the rise and in Tessa Wullaert and Tine De Caigny, we are seeing two of the best that they have produced, every backline will be wary even though they've certainly not hit top gear in this tournament yet.

When Belgium played Iceland in the group stages of the tournament, they struggled to deal with their opponents pressing them high up the pitch and weren't able to adapt, I think we could very well see them hurried off the ball with ease again on Friday night in a game I expect Sweden to control from the outset.

If you do fancy Belgium to get on the scoresheet but ultimately think Sweden will get the win, you can back it at 11/5.

Rolfo to help Sweden progress

One of the reasons Barcelona enjoyed such a successful campaign last season was because of the seriously impressive way that Fridolina Rolfo adapted to playing football in Spain. She seems to get better and better every time I watch her play and I think she will prove a real handful for Belgium's defence.

The link-up play in the final third against Portugal was impressive and while Rolfo has scored just once in this tournament so far and not really been their stand out player, I think we could see her play a lead role on Friday.

The Barcelona ace is 13/10 to score anytime in this one.