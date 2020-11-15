Tuesday Nations League Tips: Swedes will test France

Latvia are draw specialists

Andorra 4.1 v Latvia 1.9720/21; The Draw 3.211/5

Tuesday 17 November, 19:45

This game will decide who finishes bottom of Group D1, with Andorra needing a win to rise above Latvia.

The visitors have only lost one of their last eight matches (W2 D5). With Latvia drawing so many games, odds of 3.211/5 for another stalemate look big.

Goals will flow

Croatia 3.412/5 v Portugal 2.35/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 17 November, 19:45

Portugal let their hold on the Nations League slip when they lost 1-0 at home to France on Saturday, which guaranteed that the French will win Group A3 and advance to the knockout stages.

Croatia face a fight against relegation and need to avoid the sort of heavy defeat that occurred when they last met Portugal, who won 4-1 in the reverse fixture. Each of Croatia's last nine games have seen at least three goals scored and you can back over 2.5 goals at 2.0421/20.

Motivated Swedes can score

France 1.645/8 v Sweden 6.25/1; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 17 November, 19:45

Sweden can't afford to be cautious, as they aim to climb off the bottom of Group A3 and ahead of Croatia.

With France having already won the group, there could be scope for Sweden to get a positive result. Both teams to score looks overpriced at 2.285/4.

Back Gibraltar cautiously

Gibraltar 2.6213/8 v Liechtenstein 2.9215/8; The Draw 3.185/40

Tuesday 17 November, 19:45

Gibraltar need just a point against Liechtenstein to win Group D1. They are unbeaten in three Nations League games, without conceding (W2 D1).

Liechtenstein lost 3-0 at Malta in a friendly in midweek, which means that they are without a win in three (D1 L2). Gibraltar are 1.845/6 to win in the Draw No Bet market.

Hosts are too short

Luxembourg 1.9720/21 v Azerbaijan 4.57/2; The Draw 3.185/40

Tuesday 17 November, 19:45

Luxembourg look a little short here. They have lost their last two games, with Cyprus beating them 2-1 on Saturday.

Azerbaijan have drawn each of their last three games 0-0 and need a positive result to avoid relegation from Group C1. Back another draw at 3.185/40.

Both teams will score

Malta 2.8415/8 v Faroe Islands 2.6813/8; The Draw 3.185/40

Tuesday 17 November, 19:45

A win for Malta could see them win promotion from Group D1, while the Faroes just need a point to guarantee to remain on top.

The reverse fixture ended in a 3-2 win for the Faroe Islands. Given that result and the motivation of the two teams, both teams to score is good value at 1.910/11.

Montenegro have impressive defensive record

Montenegro 1.645/8 v Cyprus 6.611/2; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 17 November, 19:45

Cyprus ended a run of nine matches without a win (D1 L8) when they beat Luxembourg 2-1 on Saturday, but it should be noted that their opponents were reduced to ten-men from the 33rd minute.

Montenegro may well have done better if they had not had a man sent off on the brink of half-time in their 0-0 draw with Azerbaijan. That result did at least mean that they have only lost one of their last eight (W4 D3). Montengero kept clean sheets in six of those games and are 2.56/4 to win to nil.

Ukraine can relegate Swiss

Switzerland 1.768/11 v Ukraine 4.94/1; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 17 November, 19:45

Switzerland need a victory to stand a chance of rising from the bottom of Group A4 and above Ukraine, but they are without a win in seven (D3 L4).

The Swiss look too short at 1.768/11, against a Ukraine side that have won two of their group games, including the reverse fixture. Ukraine are 2.111/10 to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Tuesday International Acca

A both teams to score treble featuring Croatia's match with Portugal, France against Sweden and Malta at home to the Faroe Islands, pays out at 7.06/1 on the Sportsbook.

