Relegation battle for Wales

Wales 2.767/4 v Poland 2.9215/8; The Draw 3.39/4

Sunday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Also in Group A4 is this relegation showdown between Wales and Poland. The Welsh lost 2-1 out in Poland and need to better that result to move level on points and secure a better head-to-head record.

Wales have only claimed a single point during this Nations League campaign. With both Netherlands and Belgium for company, it was always going to be tough, but there is also a sense that Rob Page has one eye of the World Cup this winter.

Page was criticised for naming Bale on the bench against Belgium, but defended himself with the claim that the Los Angeles FC forward didn't have enough time to prepare after his flight from the US. Though Bale will start against the Poles, other key personnel such as Ben Davies, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson will not be available.

Wales are tough to beat at home when they need a result. Being understrength and up against a Poland side that will be motivated to avoid relegation, they might not get the win they need, but they should avoid defeat. A Bet Builder double of Wales double chance and both teams to score is 2.47/5.

Back Wales double chance against Poland and both teams to score @ 2.4

Latvia will clinch promotion

Andorra 4.47/2 v Latvia 1.845/6; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 23 September, 14:00

Live on BoxNation

Latvia lost at home to Moldova on Thursday, but they remain in control in Group D1. A draw will be enough to see them clinch promotion. Latvia won the reverse fixture 3-0 and 5-0 win they travelled to Andorra in 2020, so back an away win at 1.845/6.

Back Latvia to beat Andorra @ 1.84

Liechtenstein keep it surprisingly tight

Moldova 1.21/5 v Liechtenstein 12.5; The Draw 6.611/2

Sunday 23 September, 14:00

Live on Premier Player

Moldova are second in Group D1 and need a win to stand any chance of finishing above Latvia. That seems guaranteed against Liechtenstein, but with the visitors not conceding more than two goals in any Nations League game, the victory could be slim. A Moldova win and under 3.5 goals looks a safe bet at 5/6.

Back Moldova to beat Liechtenstein and under 3.5 goals at 5/6 5/6

Kazakhstan bet keeps landing

Azerbaijan 2.3211/8 v Kazakhstan 3.613/5; The Draw 3.185/40

Sunday 23 September, 17:00

Live on BoxNation

Kazakhstan have secured promotion from Group C3, while the hosts are safe from relegation in second place. With neither team needing the points, go with both teams to score at 2.0811/10, which as landed in each of Kazakhstan's last three games.

Back both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to score @ 2.08

Few goals in Belarus games

Slovakia 1.558/15 v Belarus 7.413/2; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 23 September, 17:00

Live on Premier Player

This is another game from Group C3 where neither teams needs points, with Belarus already confirmed to be involved in the relegation play-outs. There have only been eight goals from the five games played by Belarus and under 2.5 goals is 1.75/7.

Back under 2.5 goals between Slovakia and Belarus @ 1.7

Goals will flow in crunch clash

Austria 3.02/1 v Croatia 2.68/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Croatia's 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday means that a win here would secure their place in the Nations League Finals, though simply getting a better result than the Danes manage against France, would be enough. Austria need a win to avoid relegation. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals pays out at 2.255/4 as a Bet Builder.

Back both Austria and Croatia to score and over 2.5 goals @ 2.25

Back Mbappe to score again

Denmark 3.9 v France 2.166/5; The Draw 3.45

Sunday 23 September, 19:45

Live on BoxNation

France got back to winning ways against Austria, with a 2-0 victory. Denmark need a win, so this feels like one that could go either way. Kylian Mbappe has scored four goals for France from his last five appearances and is 2.757/4 to add to his tally.

Back Mbappe to score for France against Denmark @ 2.75

Turkey will bounce back

Faroe Islands 11.521/2 v Turkey 1.3130/100; The Draw 5.49/2

Sunday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Turkey had already won promotion after four games, which perhaps explains how they drew 3-3 at home to Luxembourg on Thursday. They should win this against the Faroes, having won the reverse fixture 4-0. You can back a Turkey win and over 2.5 goals at 1.9520/21.

Back Turkey to beat Faroe Islands and over 2.5 goals @ 1.95

Luxembourg keep improving

Luxembourg 1.715/7 v Lithuania 6.25/1; The Draw 3.65

Sunday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Luxembourg cycle of improvement began with the advent of the Nations League and they nearly pulled off a famous victory on Thursday. Luxembourg won the reverse fixture 2-0 and with Lithuania bottom of Group C1, should claim another victory at 1.715/7.

Back Luxembourg to beat Lithuania @ 1.71

Belgium have to go for it

Netherlands 2.35/4 v Belgium 3.259/4; The Draw 3.7511/4

Sunday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 2

Belgium not only have to win this one to draw level on points with the Group A4 leaders Netherlands, but they must do so by a margin that win see them have a better head-to-head record than the Dutch. With Holland having won the reverse fixture 4-1, Belgium need to win big and that spells goals. Back a Bet Builder double of both teams to score and over 3.5 goals at 2.8615/8.