Saturday Nations League Tips: Croatia guarantee goals

Malta will continue fine form

Malta 1.834/5 v Andorra 5.95/1; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 14 November, 14:00

After a terrible run of ten straight defeats, Malta have turned a corner and are now unbeaten in five games (W3 D2), keeping clean sheets in each of their last four outings.

Malta have won their last two home games and with Andorra without a win in nine (D3 L6), the hosts should come out on top at 1.834/5.

Gibraltar to rock San Marino

San Marino 6.25/1 v Gibraltar 1.768/11; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 14 November, 14:00

Gibraltar currently lead Group D2, having won both of their two games. That included a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in September.

We have to expect a Gibraltar victory and they are 2.89/5 to win to nil. San Marino have only scored once in their last 23 matches (D1 L22).

Back full Monte

Azerbaijan 3.814/5 v Montenegro 2.35/4; The Draw 3.211/5

Saturday 14 November, 17:00

Montenegro are battling with Luxembourg for supremacy in Group C1 and come into this match in good form.

They have only lost one of their last seven matches (W4 D2). That includes a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan in the reverse fixture and Montenegro look good value to win again at 2.35/4.

Luxembourg much improved, but still concede regularly

Cyprus 3.412/5 v Luxembourg 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 14 November, 17:00

Luxembourg are level on points with Montenegro and have the advantage over their Group C1 rivals. They have a win each from their two games, but Luxembourg lead on away goals and top the group.

Cyprus are without a win in nine (D1 L8). With Luxembourg only keeping one clean sheet in their last 19 games, back an away win and both teams to score at 6.05/1.

Shared point for draw specialist

Latvia 2.3211/8 v Faroe Islands 3.814/5; The Draw 3.211/5

Saturday 14 November, 17:00

The unbeaten Faroes (W3 D1) are top of Group D1, but could only draw in the reverse fixture at home to Latvia.

Latvia have made little progress in the group, with three draws from their four games (L1) and overall they have drawn four of their last six matches (W1 L1). Another draw would suit the visitors nicely and can be backed at 3.211/5.

Croatia trend will endure

Sweden 2.747/4 v Croatia 2.8415/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Saturday 14 November, 19:45

Sweden need a win if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation from the highly competitive Group A3.

The reverse fixture ended 2-1 to Croatia and this looks likely to be another tight match, with the odds very closely priced. More predictable is Croatia's tendency to score and concede goals. Their 3-3 draw away at Turkey on Wednesday was their ninth consecutive match in which both teams scored and you can back it to land again at 1.9110/11.

Narrow win for Spain

Switzerland 4.47/2 v Spain 1.9520/21; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 14 November, 19:45

Switzerland reached the knockout stages of the last Nations League, but are finding Group A4 to be to hot to handle (P4 W0 D2 L2). They lost 2-1 in Belgium on Wednesday and are now without a win in six (D2 L4).

Spain won the reverse fixture 1-0 and the narrow scoreline seems the key to finding some value. Their 1-1 draw with Netherlands in midweek was the fourth straight game in which two or less goals were scored. A Spain win and under 2.5 goals is 4.216/5.

Saturday International Acca

There's a lot of potentially tight games that could let you down on Saturday, but this treble seems both likely and well priced. Back wins for Gibraltar over San Marino and Malta against Andorra, along with both teams to score between Sweden and Croatia, for odds of 5.24/1 on the Sportsbook.