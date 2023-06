Netherlands favourites in Nations League semi-final

But underrated Croatia the better choice

Back away side on Asian Handicap

It's home advantage versus experience as the Netherlands go head-to-head against Croatia in the Nations League semi-finals on Wednesday night. The game will be played in front of a 51,000 sell-out crowd at Feyenoord's De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam and the support of so many fans will ensure maximum effort from Ronald Koeman's hosts.

There are other reasons why the Netherlands were likely to take this game seriously anyway. They're gunning for their first piece of silverware since being crowned European champions in 1988. Even if the Nations League trophy doesn't carry the same importance as the European Championship trophy, it's one they'll want to win.

Second, manager Koeman will want to make his mark in the best possible fashion. He returned for a second spell as national team boss at the start of this year. With question marks remaining over his ability as a top-level coach, this game is a massive opportunity and test for him.

Croatia will be tough opponents. This tournament is a great chance for a group of players that have reached the final (2018) and semi-finals (2022) at the last two World Cups to finally earn some silverware. Hard-edged professionals that they are, Croatia will relish the away-day atmosphere, and be fully fired-up to upset the hosts.

There are team news problems on both sides. The Netherlands have lost defender Matthijs de Ligt and striker Memphis Depay to injury. Without those two, they're weaker at both ends of the field. For Croatia, defender Josko Gvardiol misses out through injury.

There'll still be plenty of talent on show. Virgil Van Dijk, Sven Botman, Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo are among those expected to start for the home team. For Croatia, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic are all likely to be selected.

Hosts favs but Croatia appeal on Asian Handicap

The odds strongly favour the Netherlands. They're 2.111/10 to win in 90 minutes, with Croatia 4.03/1 and The Draw 3.613/5. At those prices, Croatia are the better selection. They went a stage further than the Netherlands by making the last four at the World Cup finals in Qatar last year.

Just as importantly, there are already doubts over Koeman's return as manager after the Netherlands' 4-0 (away) defeat versus France in a Euro 2024 Qualifier in March of this year. The Netherlands' 3-0 (home) win over Gibraltar a few days later mattered little given the weak quality of the opposition on that occasion.

Croatia' post-World Cup life has been more fruitful. They could only draw 1-1 (home) versus Wales in the first of two Euro 2024 qualifiers in March. They followed up with a 2-0 (away) in against Turkey a few days later, however, as Kovacic netted both goals.

The large odds on a Croatia win throw up a good opportunity to back Croatia on the Asian Handicap. They're 1.910/11 with a +0.5 start in that market. With this selection, you'll make a profit if Croatia win in 90 minutes, and also make a profit if the game is a 90-minute draw.