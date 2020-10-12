Nations League Tips: Spain will get off to quick start

UEFA Nations League: Latvia v Malta (Match Odds)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 5.00pm
Dan Fitch is backing Spain to take advantage of Ukraine's poor form, as he previews Tuesday's Nations League action.
"Each of their last six win have seen Spain ahead at the break."
Back Spain to win half-time/full-time against Ukraine at [2.04]
Fifth straight draw for Latvia
Latvia [1.8] v Malta [4.5]; The Draw [3.1]
Tuesday 13 October, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
Neither Latvia or Malta has won a game in Group D1 so far and yet both are in decent form. Latvia are unbeaten in five matches, drawing the last four (W1), while Malta have now gone three games without losing (W1 D2).
The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw and the odds of [3.1] for another stalemate appeal, in what is likely to be a low scoring match.
Azerbaijan will finally claim home win
Azerbaijan [2.1] v Cyprus [3.8]; The Draw [3.0]
Tuesday 13 October, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Football
Cyrpus have lost seven successive matches, which includes all three of their games so far in Group C1 of the Nations League.
One of those defeats came at home to Azerbaijan, whose odds of [2.1] to win look generous. The hosts have not won on home soil since the last Nations League took place, which perhaps explains their odds, but should end that run against struggling Cyprus.
Low scoring match likely
Faroe Islands [1.36] v Andorra [10.5]; The Draw [3.8]
Tuesday 13 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
The Faroes are top of Group D1 (P3 W2 D1) and look headed for promotion. They beat Andorra 1-0 in the reverse fixture and should claim another win against the group's bottom team.
Andorra have played four matches in 2020 and have only scored one goal. The Faroe Islands are [1.86] to win to nil.
Liechtenstein are much too short
Liechtenstein [1.13] v San Marino [23.0]; The Draw [6.0]
Tuesday 13 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
San Marino have lost each of their last 40 matches. This hopeless record partly explains the short odds for Liechtenstein, who are hardly a reliable outfit themselves.
Liechtenstein's defeat to Gibraltar on Saturday was their eighth straight home match without a win (D2 L6). Their odds look much too short and it's worth taking a chance on San Marino finally ending their run of defeats, with the visitors available at [5.0] in the Double Chance market.
Big price for in-form Montenegro
Montenegro [1.86] v Luxembourg [5.0]; The Draw [3.5]
Tuesday 13 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
It's hard to see why Montenegro are so big here. They are unbeaten in five (W4 D1), which includes a 1-0 away win against Luxembourg, when the sides met in September.
The Nations League has provided a platform for Luxembourg to improve. While they have taken strides forward, they remain on of the most beatable teams in Europe and the [1.86] for a Montenegro win is a great price.
Spain will get off to flying start again
Ukraine [7.8] v Spain [1.45]; The Draw [5.2]
Tuesday 13 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button
Ukraine have now lost three straight games, which is a consequence of their Nations League promotion that sees them regularly facing elite sides. One of those losses came against Spain, who thrashed them 4-0 in the reverse fixture.
In that match Spain were 3-0 up at half-time. Each of their last six win have seen Spain ahead at the break and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at [2.04].
Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L
Staked: 112.00 pts
Returned: 116.28 pts
P/L: +4.28 pts
