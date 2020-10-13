To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nations League Tips: Another loss for De Boer's Dutch

Frank de Boer.
Frank de Boer's Holland team have yet to win since he was appointed.

The Netherlands are in poor form under new manager Frank de Boer and Dan Fitch expects Italy to take advantage, as he previews some of Wednesday's Nations League games.

"Frank de Boer’s start to life as the new Holland manager has got off to a poor start. A 1-0 home loss to Mexico last week, was followed by a 0-0 draw at Bosnia."

Back Italy to beat Netherlands at [2.12]

More goals when familiar foes meet

Croatia [3.8] v France [2.14]; The Draw [3.6]
Wednesday 14 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

The reverse fixture ended in a 4-2 win for France in the reverse fixture last month, with the game producing the exact same scoreline as when the two teams met in the 2018 World Cup final.

Since that loss, Croatia have won their next two games, with the side beating Sweden 2-1 over the weekend. That was the seventh consecutive game for Croatia in which both teams have scored and the odds of it happening again are [1.87].

Italian job will be too tough for Dutch

Italy [2.12] v Netherlands [3.95]; The Draw [3.6]
Wednesday 14 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Frank de Boer's start to life as the new Holland manager has got off to a poor start. A 1-0 home loss to Mexico last week, was followed by a 0-0 draw at Bosnia.

These results mean that Holland have not scored in three games, with Italy having beaten them 1-0 in Amsterdam. With Italy unbeaten in 18 matches (W14 D4), they look good value to inflict another defeat on the Dutch at odds of [2.12].

Poland home form suggests another win

Poland [1.86] v Bosnia [5.0]; The Draw [3.7]
Wednesday 14 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Considering Italy's long unbeaten record, Poland can be very satisfied with having held them to a 0-0 draw over the weekend.

Since the start of 2019, Poland have not lost any of their seven home games (W5 D2). Bosnia have only won one of their last seven matches and that victory came against Liechtenstein (D3 L3). With Poland winning 2-1 in Bosnia in September, their price of [1.86] is worth backing.

Portugal defence proving reliable

Portugal [1.55] v Sweden [7.4]; The Draw [4.3]
Wednesday 14 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

During this international break Portugal have played Spain and France and drawn both games 0-0. This match against weaker opposition in the form of Sweden, represents a chance for the Portuguese to get back to winning ways.

Portugal beat Sweden 2-0 in the reverse fixture. The hosts have not conceded in any of their last three games and are [2.3] to win to nil.

Russia will win entertaining contest

Russia [1.68] v Hungary [6.0]; The Draw [3.95]
Wednesday 14 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

This is another game in which the hosts have a recent win over the visitors, with Russia winning 3-2 in Hungary last month.

All four of Russia's matches in 2020 have seen goals from both teams. Hungary have scored in all four of their games this year, so this could be another match between these sides with plenty of goals. A Russia win and both teams to score is [3.9].

Struggling sides will draw again

Turkey [2.46] v Serbia [3.1]; The Draw [3.4]
Wednesday 14 October, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Neither side are in good form. Turkey are without a win in 2020 (P4 D3 L1), while Serbia's win against Norway in the European Championship play-off semi-final is their only victory in their last five games (D2 L2).

These teams drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture. Backing another draw at [3.4] seems the sensible option in what seems destined to be a tight match.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 112.00 pts
Returned: 116.28 pts
P/L: +4.28 pts

Recommended bets

Back both Croatia and France to score at [1.87]
Back Italy to beat Netherlands at [2.12]
Back Poland to beat Bosnia at [1.86]
Back Portugal to win to nil against Sweden at [2.3]
Back Russia to beat Hungary and both teams to score at [3.9]
Back Turkey and Serbia to draw at [3.4]

