Nations League Quarter-Final Tips: Back France's fine away form to continue at 23/10

Italy v Germany - Visitors can avoid defeat

Thursday, 19:45

Live on TBC

Italy's resurgence receives another test when they host Germany in this Nations League quarter-final.

After a miserable Euro 2024 campaign, the Italians bounced back with a second-place finish in Group A2 in which they claimed wins over both France and Belgium. Luciano Spalletti's 3-5-1-1 formation is well-suited to a squad featuring strong central defensive, midfield and wing-back options, while in attack the likes of Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean have been scoring regularly in Serie A.

On the eye-test, Germany were the second best team at their home European Championships and were unfortunate to run into the eventual winners Spain in the quarter-finals. They were undefeated as they won Group A3 (P6 W4 D2 L0) and as improved as Italy are, the Germans must be favoured to get a positive result. Back Germany double chance combined with both teams to score at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back Germany double chance against Italy and both teams to score SBK 6/5

Denmark v Portugal - Ronaldo has rediscovered his mojo

Thursday, 19:45

Live on TBC

Denmark host a Portugal side that were one of only three teams to emerge from League A unbeaten.

The Portuguese topped Group A1 (P6 W4 D2 L0), but there is an argument that this is the toughest game they've had since disappointing at Euro 2024. All eyes will be on the 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who looked well past his usefulness at that tournament, but has bounced back with five goals in the Nations League.

Both Scotland and Croatia were able to hold the Portuguese to a draw when they visited, but the Danes will desire a win here. Yet they were only able to claim victory in two of their six games when finishing second in Group A4 (D2 L2). Portugal should ultimately prevail, starting that process with a useful away draw at 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark and Portugal to draw SBK 23/10

Netherlands v Spain - Dutch are heavy scorers at home

Thursday, 19:45

Live on TBC

The Euro 2024 winners Spain visit a Netherlands team that reached the semi-finals of that tournament.

While Spain generally looked destined to go all the way, the Dutch campaign was more fraught with danger. They have carried on in much the same vein during this Nations League campaign (P6 W2 D3 L1), but always looked a threat at home, where they scored 11 goals across their three fixtures.

After drawing their first Nations League fixture, Spain won the next five in Group A4. This Spanish side are always worth backing to win, but they might well concede on the road against the Dutch. A Spain win and both teams to score is 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to beat Netherlands and both teams to score SBK 7/2

Croatia v France - France in fine away form

Thursday, 19:45

Live on TBC

Croatia will hope that their fine home form will hold out when they host France on Thursday.

While they failed to win any of their three away games (D1 L2), the Croats were unbeaten in three at home, beating Poland and Scotland, and holding Portugal to a draw. A stalemate might be the limit of their realistic expectations against a superior French side, who have rediscovered their mojo during this Nations League campaign.

Having failed to live up to their favourites tag at Euro 2024, France then lost their Nations League opener against Italy. They're since unbeaten in five (W4 D1), which includes a 3-1 victory over Italy in Milan. All of their three away victories saw at least three goals and you can back a France win and over 2.5 goals at 23/103.30.