Greece v England: Bellingham's the man to back in 15/2 & 21/1 Bet Builders

Back England & Greece to find the net at 1/1 2.00

Bellingham fouls always worth a look

Get 15/2 8.50 on best stats Bet Builder in Athens

Lee Carsley's final couple of games before Thomas Tuchel takes the England job will see him having to pull together a makeshift squad for games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland - starting with Thursday's trip to Athens.

Greece fully deserved their 2-1 win at Wembley and Carsley will have a hugely different Three Lions side as he looks for revenge, with seven of the starting XI that night not in the squad.

England need to win this to stand a chance of winning their Nations League group and getting back to the top table of the competition, and they're 17/20 favourites to take the three points even with such a squad shake-up.

The hosts are 3/14.00 to do the double over England, with the draw 21/10.

England should win, of course, but there's plenty of guesswork involved in picking Carsley's line-up - you could have Konsa, Guehi, Lewis, Gallagher, Gomes and Madueke all starting and the lack of international experience and lack of playing time together will be a big disadvantage playing in an atmosphere like Athens.

You always have to side with England in these games due to the talent gap, but I wouldn't rule out a draw and overall I'd rather side with both teams to score as the outright bet of choice at 1/12.00.

Greece have scored at least twice in their last five competitive home games and England's forward line still looks the strongest area for Carsley.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score @ SBK 1/1

Bellingham & Kane feature in Bet Builders

Selection question marks will make the player props Bet Builders I'm usually keen on a bit tough in this one - Conor Gallagher is of interest in both fouls for and against markets, Jarrod Bowen's usually good for a shot on target and likewise Curtis Jones if any of those three start.

With England in a must-win situation though it's best to stick with the familiar faces we know will be starting and leading the way ahead of all the new faces - and that's Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Kane is captain but Bellingham is England's driving force and without the likes of Saka and Foden he'll be extra keen to make an impact - and that means he'll show up heavily on the stats sheet.

A shot on target seems inevitable at 8/111.73 but he's a big time player in the fouls markets - both for and against. He's 4/91.44 to be fouled 2+ times as he has in his last six internationals, so that has to go into any Bet Builder option.

Recommended Bet Back Jude Bellingham 2+ fouls @ SBK 7/5

Bellingham gave away two fouls in the reverse fixture and in the red-hot Athens atmosphere the 7/52.40 on him giving away 2+ fouls again is worth a look as a single on its own.

Kane is 7/52.40 to score anytime, which will be popular but is not a given, while he's 11/102.11 for 2+ shots on target - but has managed that just once in his last 12 competitive internationals.

He's been fouled twice in four of 10 though and with Greece charging around at home eyeing a famous result they'll no doubt manhandle the Bayern man - who also knows how to 'win' plenty of fouls - so we'll take the 4/51.80 on Kane to be fouled 2+ times again.

And we need some Greek involvement here, so what about taking the 5/61.84 on Anastasios Bakasetas for 1+ shot on target - given he's hit the target in all four Nations League games so far.

That includes one against England at Wembley and three in his last home international against the Rep of Ireland.

Recommended Bet Back Bakasetas & Bellingham 1+ shot on target, Bellingham & Kane fouled 2+ times @ SBK 15/2

If you you like the look of all those stats though you can also add Jude Bellingham's 2+ fouls at 7/52.40 to the above for a big five-fold Bet Builder that rolls up to 21/122.00.

It's worth adding that this bet landed at Wembley, while Bellingham has landed the 2+ fouls & 2+ fouled double six times this season - with a shot on target in four of those.