Germany v Italy: Back 4/1 Goretzka to have more shots on target than Musiala
Germany host Italy in the second leg of the Nations Leage quarter-finals this evening and Mike Norman is using Betfair Build Ups to have a 4/15.00 Match Ups bet that landed with ease in the first leg on Thursday...
Goretzka a more attacking threat for Germany than he is for Bayern
He scored, had four shots at goal with two on target v Italy on Thursday
Goretzka can be backed at 4/15.00 to have more SoT than Musiala
Germany v Italy
Sunday, 19:45
Live on Amazon Prime Video
Match Ups - Goretzka to have more SOT than Musiala
Germany hold a slender 2-1 lead over Italy going into Sunday's Nations League quarter final second leg, and with home advantage Julian Nagelsmann's men will be confident of progressing to the last four.
Key to Germany's victory in Milan was the outstanding midfield performance of Leon Goretzka, and the Bayern Munich man is likely to prove a key figure once again when he lines up against the Italians in Dortmund.
When matching 30-year-old Goretzka up against his Germany and Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala the shots stats - as you can see below - are stacked in the 22-year-old's favour, but we have plenty of evidence to suggest that backing Goretzka at 4/15.00 to register more shots on target than Musiala against Italy is a bet that will give us a great run for our money.
Player vs Player
German Bundesliga
Leon Goretzka
Bayern München
German Bundesliga
Jamal Musiala
Bayern München
Goretzka Musiala
For Bayern Munich, Goretzka plays in a deeper midfield role, allowing the likes of Musiala, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise and Harry Kane to do the creating and scoring, but despite this, he's still registered 25 shots at goal in the Bundesliga this season with eight of those being on target.
Those numbers are not as impressive as the ones registered by Musiala, which is understandable given that the youngster plays much further forward than Goretzka for Bayern, but when it comes to playing for Germany it's a slightly different story.
Although still playing a pivotal midfield role for his country, Goretzka appears to have more license to get forward with Pascal Gross being the main holding midfielder and Joshua Kimmich also able to slot into midfield from his defensive role when Germany are on the attack.
This is encouraging for a bet on Goretzka at 4/15.00 given that he's almost four times the price of 11/102.11 Musiala in a Shots on Target Match Up.
But we won't get any better encouragement than Thursday's first leg in Milan when Goretzka was often Germany's focal point when attacking. The 30-year-old scored his country's winning goal, registered four shots at goal in total with two of those being on target. Musiala meanwhile didn't register a single shot at goal despite playing the whole game.
Of course, we have to expect Musiala to play a bigger role tonight than he did on Thursday, but if Goretzka can go close to repeating what he did in the first leg than our 4/15.00 bet could be a huge runner.
Recommended bets
