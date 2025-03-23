Germany v Italy: Back 4/1 Goretzka to have more shots on target than Musiala

Goretzka a more attacking threat for Germany than he is for Bayern

He scored, had four shots at goal with two on target v Italy on Thursday

Goretzka can be backed at 4/1 5.00 to have more SoT than Musiala

Germany v Italy

Sunday, 19:45

Live on Amazon Prime Video

Match Ups - Goretzka to have more SOT than Musiala

Germany hold a slender 2-1 lead over Italy going into Sunday's Nations League quarter final second leg, and with home advantage Julian Nagelsmann's men will be confident of progressing to the last four.

Key to Germany's victory in Milan was the outstanding midfield performance of Leon Goretzka, and the Bayern Munich man is likely to prove a key figure once again when he lines up against the Italians in Dortmund.

When matching 30-year-old Goretzka up against his Germany and Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala the shots stats - as you can see below - are stacked in the 22-year-old's favour, but we have plenty of evidence to suggest that backing Goretzka at 4/15.00 to register more shots on target than Musiala against Italy is a bet that will give us a great run for our money.

Player vs Player

German Bundesliga 8 Leon Goretzka Bayern München German Bundesliga 42 Jamal Musiala Bayern München Goretzka Musiala Appearances 26 25 Goals 4 12 Shots 32 68 Shots on target 11 32 Assists 1 2 Chances created 12 41 Passes 1209 923 Fouls 12 20 Fouls won 11 55 Yellow cards 2 3 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

For Bayern Munich, Goretzka plays in a deeper midfield role, allowing the likes of Musiala, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise and Harry Kane to do the creating and scoring, but despite this, he's still registered 25 shots at goal in the Bundesliga this season with eight of those being on target.

Those numbers are not as impressive as the ones registered by Musiala, which is understandable given that the youngster plays much further forward than Goretzka for Bayern, but when it comes to playing for Germany it's a slightly different story.

Although still playing a pivotal midfield role for his country, Goretzka appears to have more license to get forward with Pascal Gross being the main holding midfielder and Joshua Kimmich also able to slot into midfield from his defensive role when Germany are on the attack.

This is encouraging for a bet on Goretzka at 4/15.00 given that he's almost four times the price of 11/102.11 Musiala in a Shots on Target Match Up.

But we won't get any better encouragement than Thursday's first leg in Milan when Goretzka was often Germany's focal point when attacking. The 30-year-old scored his country's winning goal, registered four shots at goal in total with two of those being on target. Musiala meanwhile didn't register a single shot at goal despite playing the whole game.

Of course, we have to expect Musiala to play a bigger role tonight than he did on Thursday, but if Goretzka can go close to repeating what he did in the first leg than our 4/15.00 bet could be a huge runner.