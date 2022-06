Worth taking chance on hosts at big odds

Kazakhstan 2.767/4 v Azerbaijan 3.052/1; The Draw 3.052/1

Friday 3 June, 15:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

If these odds seem tight, it's because neither team are playing well. Kazakhstan do at least have a couple of recent wins, beating Tajikistan 1-0 in November and Moldova 2-1 in March. Azerbaijan haven't won any of their last ten (D2 L8). Take a chance on a home win and both teams to score, at odds of 6.25/1.

Latvia form will continue

Latvia 1.491/2 v Andorra 8.415/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Friday 3 June, 17:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

Andorra have won three of their last five, but those wins have come against very weak opposition, that includes San Marino. Latvia are unbeaten in four (W2 D2) and recent defeats against the likes of Turkey and Netherlands have been narrow. A Latvia win and under 3.5 goals is 1.84/5.

Back narrow win for visitors

Belarus 6.05/1 v Slovakia 1.654/6; The Draw 3.7511/4

Friday 3 June, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Belarus are another side with a few recent wins, against very low level opponents. Prior to beating Jordan, India and Bahrain, they'd lost their previous eight games. Slovakia are a decent starting price to win this one. If you combine an away win with under 2.5 goals, you get odds of 3.185/40.

Leaky Belgium likely to concede

Belgium 2.3411/8 v Netherlands 3.259/4; The Draw 3.613/5

Friday 3 June, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Netherlands haven't lost since bringing Louis van Gaal back for his third stint as manager (P9 W6 D3), but this looks to be their sternest test yet. That said, Belgium's Golden Generation are ageing, with the defence in particular looking rickety. Belgium's 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in their last outing, ended a five game run in which they both scored and conceded. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals are priced at 2.01/1 as a Bet Builder double.

Croatia unbeaten since Euros

Croatia 2.26/5 v Austria 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Friday 3 June, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Since their elimination at Euro 2020, Croatia are unbeaten in nine (W6 D3). Austria have not fared nearly so well since the Euros, losing four of their nine games (W4 D1). A Croatia win and both teams to score is 4.45.

Mbappe and France on form

France 1.748/11 v Denmark 5.69/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Friday 3 June, 19:45

Live on BoxNation

It's seven straight wins for France, which includes the victories over Belgium and Spain, that saw them with the last Nations League title. Those results have come since Didier Deschamps switched to a 3-4-3 formation, with Kylian Mbappe playing in five of those games and scoring nine goals. With Denmark having shown some fragility of late, with two defeats from their last three games (W1), back a France win and Mbappe to score at 2.65.

Moldova have recent win

Liechtenstein 6.411/2 v Moldova 1.674/6; The Draw 3.613/5

Friday 3 June, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Liechtenstein have lost each of their last six games, without scoring a goal and going further back, have not won in 18 games (D3 L15). Moldova have only won one of their last eleven, but it was at least their most recent match against Kazakhstan. A Moldova win and under 3.5 goals creates a Bet Builder double at 2.01/1