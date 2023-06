Nations League finals fixtures tend to produce goals

Croatia have scored in 14 of their last 18 competitive contests

Spain have struck in 25 of 28 recent meaningful matches

Croatia v Spain

Sunday June 17, 19:45

Croatia have silverware in-sight

Croatia are one win away from securing their first-ever major title after beating the Netherlands in a frenzied Nations League semi-final thriller on Wednesday night.

The Blazers appeared to have secured their place in the final when Andrej Kramaric's penalty and a Mario Pasalic volley put them ahead after Donyell Malen's opener for the Dutch. But a 96th-minute Netherlands equaliser denied Zlatko Dalic's side in normal time.

Croatia, though, picked themselves up with substitute Bruno Petkovic striking from distance in extra-time before Luka Modric's penalty settled a remarkable game in Rotterdam.

Speaking post-match, Dalic said, "It's a victory for the Croatian people, we beat the Netherlands in front of their fans, Croatia has one more medal. It's impossible, unreal, but she deserves it. Surely this is a victory which will go down in history - we have bronze and silver, let's go for gold so that we can finish this story."

Joselu strikes late for Spain

Former Stoke striker Joselu scored a late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday evening to clinch a second successive Nations League final appearance. La Roja lost the 2021 renewal against France and are hoping to seal a first major trophy since 2021 on Sunday.

The Iberians started strongly in Enschede. Yeremy Pino won the ball off Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci outside his own box before firing in Spain's. The Azzurri equalised from the penalty spot after La Roja debutant Robin le Normand handled in the box but substitute Joselu pounced from close range to seal top honours just two minutes from time.

Spain completely dominated the second half and were deserving victors, giving boss Luis de la Fuente a major lift after an inconsistent start since taking charge following the World Cup.

Speaking post-match, the head coach said: "The way I'd describe this triumph is satisfaction, and pride. We played a really high-level match. The players followed the plan to the letter - we are delighted."

Croatia and Spain have crossed swords five times since 2012 with the two teams each posting W2-D1-L2 in head-to-head competitive encounters. The duo played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the rescheduled 2020 European Championships, whilst the two teams pocketed a victory each when paired together in the augural Nations League back in 2018.

Croatia 3.953/1 have built their reputation on never knowing when to quit with their approach exemplified in midweek. The Blazers came from behind to beat Canada, Japan and Brazil at the World Cup and repeated the feat against the Netherlands. Zlatko Dalic's troops do appear underrated in the market and look well worth siding with at the odds.

Spain 2.1411/10 were knocked out of the World Cup in the Last 16 by Morocco and have already been turned over by Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers as new boss Luis de la Fuente looks to bring in a new era for La Roja. The Iberians will again aim to dominate the midfield battle yet still lack the final-third ability to justify their skinny price as pre-match favourites here.

Goals could be on the agenda on Sunday night. Both Nations League semi-final showdowns produced a minimum of three strikes with Both Teams To Score 1.9720/21 banking, whilst the past four match-ups between Croatia and Spain have produced a huge 20 goals as BTTS has proven a profitable play in three of those four dates. A repeat holds plenty of appeal.

Croatia have scored in 18 of their past 22 meaningful matches, whilst Spain have notched in 25 of their previous 28 competitive clashes. Interestingly too, seven of the last eight Nations League finals fixtures (semi-finals and finals) have all featured goals at both ends and so grabbing close to even-money on a repeat feels a little too big to ignore this weekend.