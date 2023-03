Wolfsburg has scored at least twice in 11 of last 14

Gerhardt has scored in his last two games for Wolfsburg

Back a 15/2 Bet Builder based on Gerhardt goal

Wolfsburg the place to be for goals

We finish the week off in the Bundesliga for what should be a game with a few goals as Wolfsburg host the surprise package of the season Union Berlin.

Union have surprised everyone by laying down a title challenge for most of the campaign, but they've just struggled of late and have gone three games without a win to slip off the pace.

Berlin have failed to score during that three-game run, but no Bundesliga ground has seen more games go over 2.5 goals than the Volkswagen Arena - including the last four in a row.

Wolfsburg have scored two or more goals in 11 of their last 14, and away from home Union have seen four of their last four contain three goals or more.

Let's kick-off with over 2.5 goals here at 5/4.

Get on Gerhardt for a goal involvement

Wolfsburg spread their goals around quite a bit with 15 different Bundesliga scorers this season - led by Yannik Gerhardt with six.

He's also got two assists, with his second coming in his last game against Frankfurt where he also scored for the second game running.

Back over 2.5 Goals & Yannick Gerhardt to score in Wolfsburg v Union Berlin @ 15/2

Gerhardt is a big price at 5/1 to score for a third game in a row, but with Union proving to be leaky at the back on their travels then a man in form and with full confidence is worth backing.

The 21/10 on Gerhardt for a goal or assist is also a nice price given he set up a goal last time out, but we'll back him for a goal to help us finish the week in style with a big winner.