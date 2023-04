Excellent Isak & Bowen can hit the target again

Trippier has had 2+ fouls in four of last five Newcastle games

Back 9/2 Bet Builder based on Toon right back

Magpies odds-on for Champions League

Newcastle were excellent in their fully deserved win over Man Utd on Sunday, now they need to avoid a banana skin trip to West Ham to solidify their Champions League chances.

The Magpies are now 1/2 to make the Champions League and they really should from here, with Spurs in disarray, Man Utd struggling and the likes of Brighton and Brentford just a bit too far back.

The Hammers earned a crucial win over Southampton at the weekend but David Moyes knows they're far from out of the woods and they need to at least extend their five-game unbeaten home run to keep the momentum going.

Eddie Howe's side have won three on the spin in the league now and have only lost once in their last 10 on the road - and although there's a slight danger of a comedown after the Man Utd win I can't see them losing here.

Back some bad tackles by Trippier

We'll start with West Ham though, and the man to back for them is Jarrod Bowen to hit the target after warming up recently with seven shots in his last two games.

Alexander Isak has been excellent for Newcastle and with a shot on target in his last four another one at the London Stadium should be a piece of cake for the Swede.

Back Trippier 2+ fouls, Bowen & Isak 1+ shot on target 9/2

But our big ticket item here is a punt on Kieran Trippier to commit 2+ fouls at 7/5 after a decent run of bad boy behaviour from the right back.

Trippier has given away 10 fouls in his last four league games, with 2+ fouls in four of his last five for the Toon in all competitions.

We'll bank on him again getting stuck in against a desperate Hammers side looking to claw their way out of trouble.