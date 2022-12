Preston among most carded teams in the league

West Brom top the corner count in the Championship

North End second best away side in the league

Back 4/1 Bet Builder stats treble for West Brom v Preston

It's six wins from eight games in charge of West Brom for new boss Carlos Corberan and his side are big favourites to take another three points from their home game against Preston.

Their flying form under the Spaniard means that after a woeful start to the season the Baggies, although still down in 14th, are now just three points off the play-off places.

Preston are up in 10th but just two points above West Brom so they know that Thursday's opponents will go above them if they lose at the Hawthorns.

Away defeats are not something Preston are used to though as they've suffered just the two losses on the road this season, the joint-lowest in the league, while winning six of their away days.

So although they've lost three of their last four, they've all been at home at Deepdale so playing away from home will ironically be a relief for them as they look to get back into the play-off picture.

They've scored more goals on the road than at home so given that fact then both teams to score here at 9/10 looks a solid play.

One big disparity between the teams is in terms of discipline, with only three teams receiving more than Preston's 54 yellow cards this season while West Brom top the fair play league with just 38.

Evens on North End having more cards in the game seems reasonable enough and we're happy to put that in Thursday's Bet Builder.

There's also a huge gap in terms of the corner stats, with the Baggies having 160 this season - the joint-most in the league - while Preston have forced just 95 - the second fewest in the Championship.

West Brom to win the corner count here is the perfect third leg of our treble.