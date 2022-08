Trabzonspor v FC Copenhagen

Wednesday 24 August

20:00 BST kick-off

It's a big game for both these sides as FC Copenhagen take a 2-1 lead to Turkey to face Trabzonspor for a place in the Champions League group stages.

Trabzonspor won the league for the first time in 38 years last season, and are desperate to turn that into a first appearance in the group stages of Europe's top competition for a decade.

Copenhagen hold the advantage though despite having just 38% possession in the first leg - but that could help them as they'll have no problem sitting off again as the away team here.

Trabzonspor lost 5-2 in the league last time out so look in a spot of trouble, and their recent record in European football is pretty poor, reading W1 D2 L9 so they're vulnerable.

Goals have been flowing for Copenhagen, scoring at least twice in five of the last six, so even if you swerve the match result it looks a pretty safe bet backing goals.

What really looks a value play though is in the goalscorer markets, with the in-form Viktor Claesson a juicy 7.06/1 anytime goalscorer on the Exchange.

The Swede has scored three of his side's last five goals, including the first goal of the first leg.

Claesson followed that up with two goals in Copenhagen's 3-0 league win over Lyngby on Friday to take his recent tally to six in six.

It's a run we need to take advantage of in a game that Copenhagen may not win, but can certainly find the net and recently there's been no better man to back than Claesson.