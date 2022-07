Aberdeen v Raith

Sunday 24 July, 15:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

The group stage of the Scottish League Cup comes to an end on Sunday and, somewhat unusually in this day and age, the two teams in this game know exactly what they require to progress.

With all 'matchday five' games bar this one having taken place on Saturday, these two sides have everything in their own hands.

Aberdeen sit top of the group having won all three games so far and already know they are guaranteed a place in the last 16.

However, a win would bring greater rewards - that would ensure they are seeded for that last-16 draw, thus avoiding the teams involved in European football, including Celtic and Rangers.

As for Raith, the equation is easy. Win and they go through - any other result sees them eliminated. A two-goal victory would see them win the group but even if they do, they can't be seeded so there's no motivation there.

The way the game is set up suggests there will be goals.

The pressure is off Aberdeen but they'll be eying that win that would prove useful going forward. Confidence is up too with the Dons having crushed Stirling Albion 5-0 in midweek to add to 2-0 wins over both Dumbarton and Peterhead. Across those three games they've managed a whopping 49 shots.

Boss Jim Goodwin is certainly expecting another big performance, saying: "This isn't a competition that I take lightly. I want another clean sheet, I want us to go and entertain our home fans at Pittodrie and put on another display like we did in the first half against Stirling Albion (they led 5-0 at half time).

"I want us to keep the foot on the gas for 90 minutes and really kill teams off."

The Dons are yet concede in this competition but Raith's need of a goal may scupper Goodwin's clean sheet desire.

Rovers, who finished fifth in the Championship last season, have scored seven themselves so far and will surely give this a right go.

I'm therefore happy to put both teams to score into a Bet Builder, along with over 3.5 goals - this game could well open up after the break if, as expected, Raith are chasing goals.

I also like the look of the 11/4 being dangled about Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen to score.

The young Dutchman played primarily as a winger after joining the club in January but so far this term he's played more centrally, behind striker Christian Ramirez.

He scored twice against Stirling in midweek, adding to two other pre-season goals.

Adding Besuijen to the Bet Builder produces an overall price of just under 8/1.

