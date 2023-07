Shamrock Rovers won six of last seven home games

Breidablik earned 7-1 and 5-0 wins in last rounds

It's still summer but the new season in Europe is starting to get into gear already with the Champions League qualifiers taking place.

And nothing says Champions League qualifiers like the champions of Ireland playing the champions of Iceland as Shamrock Rovers host Breidebilk at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers, who are heading towards a fourth straight domestic title, made the Europa Conference League group stages last year, and are favourites here with more European experience.

But the Icelandic champions came flying through the preliminary qualifying rounds with 7-1 and 5-0 wins setting up their trip to Dublin.

It's always tough judging these qualifiers but Rovers should have the quality advantage, and they already have the upper hand on recent European experience.

Breidablik do earn those two big Champions League wins on the road, but domestically they've not won in four away games so aren't the best travellers.

Stephen Bradley's Rovers have won six of seven at home so even as 8/131.60 favourites we've got to include the home win in our Bet Builder

Now the manner of a home win gets a bit more tricky given we don't really know just how good this Breidablik side is - but they have been bringing plenty of goal threat with them.

Rovers have enjoted three straight home wins to nil so whether both teams can score here is up for debate - but I think there'll be goals.

The visitors look likely to come out and give it a real go, so either by them being out to the sword or by making a game of it, we're backing over 2.5 goals here at 20/23.

Rovers have been ahead at the break in their last three home games and they should be able to make a fast start again here.

It's a bit more of a mixed bag of half-time results for Breidablik but there's usually been first-half goals.

And the hosts should get the majority of any goals being scored on Tuesday, so we'll back then to be ahead after 45 minutes.