Serbia are favourites despite Cameroon collapse

Swiss have only conceded once so far in Qatar

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in 10/15 matches this season

Serbia v Switzerland

Friday 19:00 (Live on ITV X)

There's an all-European clash to round off Group G - and defeat is terminal for either side.

To go forward to the Last 16, Serbia must win - and hope Cameroon don't beat Brazil and edge them out on goal difference. Switzerland will definitely be through with a win. If they draw, they'll be vulnerable to the same thing - Cameroon could pip them on goal difference.

Xherdan Shaqiri missed Switzerland's last game but should return for this one. For Serbia, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic and Aleksandar Mitrovic have all been dealing with injuries, but should be available for selection.

With both countries close to full strength, the market is finding it hard to split them. Serbia are slight favourites at the time of writing.

Serbia are talented and the Swiss must watch out for the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Dragan Stojkovic's men threw away a two-goal lead last time out against Cameroon and might be hard to trust today.

If you fancy them to get the result they need, we'd also look at backing Aleksandar Mitrovic to score at some stage. The Fulham man has scored at least once in 10/15 appearances for club and country this season. For example, Serbia to win and Mitrovic to score anytime would pay out at around 4.2016/5 using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.

Switzerland acquitted themselves well against tournament favourites Brazil before losing 0-1, and also showed some resolve in the summer's Nations League. After losing three games to Czech Republic, Portugal and Spain, they turned things around to win their last three matches against the same opposition.

With Granit Xhaka organising the troops from midfield, we'll take the Swiss to avoid defeat in this one. They've conceded just once across two games in Qatar so far. We're backing Switzerland 0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap, which pays out in full if they win and on half our stake if the match is drawn.