When on a bad run, it's fair to say you begin to question absolutely everything but when you do there are, thankfully, some positive answers.

For example, there are certainly no regrets about backing Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo for a card at prices around 17/10 given he's picking them up at a rate of better than one every two games.

He's now been carded in 34 of his last 63 La Liga starts and the Rayo captain, who sits second in Spain's fouls-per-game chart, warrants support again this week.

This game sees two of the top seven in terms of card collection clash, while referee Jesus Gil Manzano is a decent appointment.

Manzano, who booked Trejo in his only previous Rayo match this season, is averaging 5.4 yellows per game in 2022/23 and has shown five reds in his 10 matches.

With Sevilla second for cards received and just 11/10 to collect at least four here, it makes sense to try to pick out a player from their side too.

With this game being sandwiched between two Europa League matches, it's a it tricky to be sure of who will play.

Gonzalo Montiel was certainly considered - the Argentine World Cup winner has been booked in four of his nine league starts and is 21/10 for a card in this contest.

The Spanish press aren't convinced he'll start though so I'm turned to the other side of the pitch where Bryan Gil looks likely to begin at left wing-back.

The on-loan Spurs man was a regular card recipient in his previous spell with Sevilla and has already been carded since his return.

Here he's likely to be up against La Liga's second most-fouled player, Isi Palazon. Only Vinicius Junior has been fouled more regularly then the Rayo man.

A Trejo-Gil card double using the Bet Builder feature pays just shy of 9/1 - and remember that if one of them starts ont he bench you can easily cashout prior to kick-off and replace your bet featuring only those who are starting.

Back Trejo & Gil to be carded @ 9.75

