Oxford United v Arsenal

Monday, 20:00

Live on ITV

Mikel Arteta will make a few changes for Arsenal's FA Cup trip to Oxford United but the Premier League leaders are still huge favourites to progress.

The Gunners went out in the third round last year at Nottingham Forest, and it's been 27 years since they lost back-to-back FA Cup games in the opening round.

With Man City waiting in the fourth round it'd be a huge tie should Arsenal get through, even though you could argue that with them having such a huge chance at a surprise Premier League title they'd be better off out of it to concentrate on the league.

Winning is a habit though and the squad player who run out at the Kassam Stadium have the chance to play their way into contention for regular starts - so you'd fancy they'll have enough to get through and set-up a trip to the Etihad.

First up for our Bet Builder here though is cards, specifically Oxford to be shown more than Arsenal at 4/5 - with a fired-up underdogs at home always liable to leave just a bit too much on their challenges against the Premier League favourites.

For our player portions, we're playing a bit of a guessing game obviously so checking the team news is always advisable, but there are a couple of prices that look worth noting.

Kieran Tierney is 6/4 for a shot on target and he is likely to play here, and although not prolific he does like to get forward and if you look at the Europa League he's had 10 shots in six games with three on target.

The Scotsman likes a driving run forward and in a game where Arsenal will make changes and have a boisterous home crowd on their backs then it's easy to see him leading the charge.

And completing our slightly odd treble for the game is the 5/4 on offer for Matty Taylor to hit the target for hosts Oxford.

Taylor's got 14 shots on target this season and has hit that target in five of his last eight and although Arsenal should win handily enough the hosts will really give it a go.

The Gunners being such big favourites means we get a touch more value on Oxford's players doing anything in the game, and Taylor has some solid numbers recently so is worth including.