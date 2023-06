Netherlands need to win to get through

Co-hosts Georgia just need a draw

It's now a must-win for the Netherlands U21 side against U21 Euro Championship co-hosts Georgia after two draws against Portugal and Belgium leaves them in danger of missing out on the knockouts.

The Dutch played out a goalless draw with Belgium before needing a late goal to grab a 1-1 with Portugal, while Georgia beat the Portuguese 2-0 before coming from 2-0 down to grab a 2-2 draw with Belgium.

And now Georgia need just a point in Tblisi to guarantee their progression, which can brings its own problems of course.

So there should be plenty of tension and excitement with so much on the line in this group decider.

Georgia's games have been full of goals recently, but Netherlands are not prolific scorers, so which way will this one go?

The Dutch have a greater need but don't expect a gung-ho attacking style right from the off, and as they only need a draw then Georgia don't really have a reason to come out with all guns blazing either.

So the long game is ideal for both, and that means the half-time draw after a tense and tetchy opening is a distinct possibility - with a game state that sets up perfectly for it at 5/42.24.

There's been plenty of corners in games involving both of these teams - averaging over 11 in the four matches they've played so far in the tournament.

The Dutch in particular have been getting a few, winning 15 in their last two games, while Georgia have been giving plenty away too, with Belgium winning eight and Portugal six.

With the Netherlands set to be the aggressors in this tie and Georgia happy to sit back then the Oranje should be able to pile up the corners pretty comfortably.