Fourth v 19th in Ligue 1

Ben Yedder has 15 goals in last 17 games

Monaco v Auxerre

Wednesday 1 February, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

There are days when it can pay to take the short prices and this looks one of those.

Monaco sit fourth in Ligue 1 and only leaders PSG have scored more than their 43 goals (in 20 games).

Here they host a woefully out-of-form Auxerre, beaten in all five of their league games since the World Cup, a side who have conceded a league-high 43 times.

Of particular concern for them heading into this game is their away form, especially against the top teams.

In games against the top seven, they've already lost 5-0 at PSG and Rennes and 4-1 at Lille.

At the weekend they lost 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Montpellier, while a 5-0 home defeat to Toulouse is also fresh in the memory. They've won just one league game since August.

In short, Monaco should be winning this at a canter and they are worth backing on the -1 goal handicap line.

Get with Ben Yedder

If, as expected, they score a few here, then Wissam Ben Yedder looks likely to be involved.

The Monaco top scorer has netted 15 goals in his last 17 games, scoring in 10 of those matches.

Last time out at home, he bagged a hat-trick in the 7-1 demolition of Ajaccio.

Those seeking a bigger price may want to consider backing the Frenchman for 2+ goals here but I'll put hm down simply to score at any time - something he's managed in both previous meetings with Auxerre.

To round things off, let's add a goal to be scored in each half, something which has occurred in five of Monaco's last seven and six of Auxerre's last nine. It landed in all three of those heavy away losses of the visitors too.

That brings our Bet Builder price to a perfectly-acceptable 2/1.

