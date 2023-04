Lecce lost their last five games in a row without scoring

Napoli have won six on the spin away from home all with clean sheet

Back 6/1 Bet Builder on Napoli winning comfortably

Bounce back chance for champions-elect Napoli

Napoli are still a massive 16 points ahead in the title race so it sounds strange to say they need a confidence boost, but after being hammered 4-0 by AC Milan last time out that's exactly what they need.

And with the very same AC Milan coming up in the Champions League in midweek, Luciano Spalletti will want to get a big win with a few goals just to get back into their stride.

It shouldn't be a problem for the league leaders either, against a Lecce side that's lost the last five games in a row without scoring a single goal.

Lecce have also won just twice at home all season and even though they got a 1-1 draw at Napoli back in August that now seems a long, long way away.

Tough time for low-scoring Lecce

Only the bottom three have scored less than Lecce's 24 league goals and that doesn;t bode well with Napoli winning their last six games on the road without conceding a single goal.

There's no top scorer Victor Osimhen for Napoli so there'll be more emphasis on exciting Gerogian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to produce the goods.

Napoli to win, Umtiti 2+ fouls & Kvaratskhelia 2+ shots on target 6/1

He's just 6/5 to score but just in case he doesn't find the net we'll take the 10/11 on him having 2+ shots on target as he carres the load for his side.

And with it set to be a tough night for Lecce we'll add in 2+ fouls for French defender Samuel Umtiti - who is back off suspension to face this lively Napoli outfit.

The on-loan Barcelona man has given away 2+ fouls in three of his last four games and with the speed and variety of the Napoli attack then he looks a good bet to do so again at 6/5.