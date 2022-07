Northern Ireland v England

Friday 15 July, 20:00 BST kick-off

Live on BBC One

England are through to the Euro 2022 knockouts after their record 8-0 victory over Norway, but they'll not be taking it easy against Northern Ireland on Friday night.

Kenny Shiels' side did remarkably well just to qualify for the Euros and have not been disgraced in 4-1 and 2-0 defeats in their first two matches - but this one could be a landslide.

Sarina Wiegman is keen to keep the momentum going for the Lionesses and has already said she won't make too many changes to her starting XI, with her thought being there's too much time between the Norway game and the quarter-final to rest players totally.

So expect a similar starting side but with Wiegman making the full five changes and making them relatively early on in the game.

What that also means is that both the starters and understudies still have plenty of motivation to play for their places in the quarter-finals - and that spells trouble for Northern Ireland.

England have won without conceding in their last seven meetings with Northern Ireland - and have scored at least four goals in five of the last six, so expect another big win and clean sheet.

You can back over 3.5 goals and both teams to score 'no' for quite a decent price of 2.47/5 on a Bet Builder considering that bet had landed in the last three head-to-heads.

Picking the team might involve some sort of guess work, but you fancy England's prolific forwards Beth Mead and Ellen White will be given 45 minutes at least to add to their tally.

Man Utd duo Alessia Russo and Ella Toone seem to be the next cabs off the rank and even if they don't start at St Mary's they'll make an early entrance and have plenty of time to do some damage.

Russo came off the bench to score against Norway and has been making a habot of that for England in recent times.

Toone has had more regular action for England and scored nine goals in eight games during World Cup qualifying and priced up at 2.01/1 as an anytime scorer here could just be the best value play of the lot.