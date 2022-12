Expect fouls in key battlegrounds

Shoot with Harry Maguire again

6/1 Bet Builder looks promising

Two key battlegrounds have been widely talked about ahead of the last World Cup quarter-final, which takes place on Saturday night.

First up is the one down the French left where Kylian Mbappe has made hay so far in the tournament, scoring five goals. His battle with fellow speedster Kyle Walker is much-anticipated.

Likewise, the central midfield will likely go a long way to deciding the winner.

With England having shone in this area, especially Jude Bellingham, they will be confident of making a mark here against a French outfit shorn of Paul Pogba and N'golo Kante.

It is these areas which look fertile ground for a Bet Builder.

Walker to commit 1+ foul looks a solid foundation given the pace and skills of Mbappe - the Manchester City full-back is far from certain to be outclassed by PSG star but it's not hard to see him being forced into a foul at some stage.

That was the case last week against another awkward customer, Ismaila Sarr, when he produced two fouls to add to his one against Wales, his only other appearance in the tournament.

Moving into the midfield, Adrien Rabiot can also be added for 1+ foul, something he's managed in all three starts in Qatar so far.

This area should be competitive and Rabiot's partner Aurelien Tchouameni hasn't truly convinced so far. England will look to boss him and the youngster for 1+ foul looks another good thing - he's landed the bet in every game bar the one against Australia (who offered little threat) so far.

A couple of other angles help bolster our price.

Staying in the fouls market, I'm happy to put French right-back Jules Kounde down for at least one.

He'd prefer to be playing centre-back and looks set for a thorough examination against Phil Foden, while Bellingham also got down the left regularly against Senegal last weekend.

And don't fret if this hasn't landed after 70 minutes - that's when the oft-fouled Jack Grealish is likely to get a run-out. The Man City man has been fouled 10 times in just 85 minutes on the pitch in Qatar.

Finally, add Harry Maguire for 1+ shot.

He's enjoying a fine World Cup and has once again been England's biggest set-piece threat.

Maguire has managed a shot in three of his four games so far and while some will suggest the rise in opposition will significantly reduce his chances here, I still believe that 5/6 is good value.

He hit 1+ shot in all four knockout-stage matches at Euro 2020 (eight shots in all) and also in three of his five starts in this year's Nations League, showing his numbers still stack up against the better teams.

All together that's a Bet Builder comprised of five odds-on shots, one which pays 6/1.

