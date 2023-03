Croatia have never lost a Euro qualifier at home

Wales have lost just three of their last 20 Euro qualifiers

Back 6/1 Bet Builder for game in Split

Just quite how Croatia keeping performing wonders at major tournaments is anyone's guess - as they start their bid to make another Euros on the back a third-placed finish at the World Cup.

That's on the back of making the 2018 World Cup final, but Qatar was more of a surprise as many thought their ageing squad was over the hill.

Saturday's visitors Wales had a disappointing return to World Cup action with a group stage exit - prolonging their winless run to eight games since beating Ukraine to earn a first Worldf Cup berth since 1958.

Now their talisman Gareth Bale is gone, Wales need some new blood and Robert Page has included four uncapped players in his latest squad.

Wales head to Split having lost just three of their last 20 Euro qualifiers, but they've never beaten Croatia in six attempts and nobody has yet managed to beat the Croatians in their own backyard in 35 Euro qualifiers.

Croatia experience too much for Wales

It's the toughest of tough asks then for Wales, who are 5/1 to win the game and cause one of the larger shocks of recent times.

With this being somewhat of a homecoming for the Croats, they'll want to give the fans a win - and still having Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic should see them have just too much for the visitors.

I'm not even sure Wales will manage to score without Bale in the side - although if they do it'll likely come from a set piece as 14 of their last 26 strikes have come from dead ball situations.

Our Bet Builder additions start with a shot on target for Perisic at 4/9, which he's had in three of six internationals.

Back Croatia to beat Wales, Ampadu 2+ fouls, Perisic & James 1+ shots on target @ 14/1

Given Croatia's midfield, Ethan Ampadu is in for a tough time and he's nailed on for 1+ fouls here, as he's managed in his last six internationals, with five of those having been multiple foul games.

Ampadu is a healthy 6/4 to commit 2+ fouls here in what will be a challenging evening.

And to add a cherry on top and to take us from a good Bet Builder to a great one, we'll tag on Daniel James to have a shot on target at 13/10.

He'll be a key man for Wales on the break and with his pace he can cause anyone problems.