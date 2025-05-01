Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: 7/2 Hogh can find the target

Spurs vulnerable defensively

Hogh comfortably visitors' most likely scorer

Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt

Thursday 1 May, 20:00

It's hard to disagree with my colleague Lewis Jones' assessment that both teams to score is a value play in this Europa League semi-final first leg.

I remember the Norwegians springing to betting prominence around the time of the COVID pandemic when their goalscoring exploits came to the fore and punters started going over the 3.5 and 4.5-goal lines in their matches.

They might not be that free-scoring any more - opponents do tend to react - but boss Kjetil Knutsen's attack-minded approach remains and they will be confident of causing a struggling Spurs team problems.

As Lewis points out in his piece, Spurs have kept only two clean sheets in their last 32 Premier League home games. This season, the woeful bottom three of Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich have all scored in North London.

However, rather than simply putting up the same bet (there seems little point, especially now it's been backed in), let's see if we can profit in another way.

If we feel the visitors will score here - and they've done so in 13 of their 14 matches in this competition so far - then who is likely to be on the scoresheet?

The outstanding candidate is Kasper Hogh, who is at 7/24.50 in the anytime scorer market.

The centre forward is the Europa League's joint top scorer with seven goals in 12 appearances, while in all competitions, he's scored eight times in his last nine.

Across this Europa campaign, he's scoring 0.71 goals per 90 minutes - the next best of the regular starters is 0.23.

And if that's too small a sample for you, let's look back at Bodo/Glimt's 2024 domestic league season. In that, his figure of 0.89 was more than double that of the next-best performer.

That looks a fine single to me - as ever, I urge you to consider these given how tough it can be to land multiples - but for a Bet Builder, adding Jostein Gundersen for 1+ shot gives you a tasty price.

The centre-back is usually the main target from set-pieces and he comes into this match having had a shot in seven of his last nine matches. A look through his data shows the odd shot from distance, too.

Spurs are hardly renowned for their ability to defend balls into their box - they are in Premier League top seven when it comes to goals conceded, shot concession and expected goals against (xGA) from set plays.

Gundersen is odds-against for a shot here and, when added to the Hogh goal leg, forms a Bet Builder which pays 9/110.00.