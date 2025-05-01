Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: 7/2 Hogh can find the target
Our football props column looks at Tottenham's Europa League semi-final with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday and picks out a 7/2 anytime scorer selection...
-
Spurs vulnerable defensively
-
Hogh comfortably visitors' most likely scorer
-
Add shots bet to create 9/110.00 Bet Builder
Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt
Thursday 1 May, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 2
It's hard to disagree with my colleague Lewis Jones' assessment that both teams to score is a value play in this Europa League semi-final first leg.
I remember the Norwegians springing to betting prominence around the time of the COVID pandemic when their goalscoring exploits came to the fore and punters started going over the 3.5 and 4.5-goal lines in their matches.
They might not be that free-scoring any more - opponents do tend to react - but boss Kjetil Knutsen's attack-minded approach remains and they will be confident of causing a struggling Spurs team problems.
As Lewis points out in his piece, Spurs have kept only two clean sheets in their last 32 Premier League home games. This season, the woeful bottom three of Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich have all scored in North London.
However, rather than simply putting up the same bet (there seems little point, especially now it's been backed in), let's see if we can profit in another way.
Leg 1: Kasper Hogh to score
If we feel the visitors will score here - and they've done so in 13 of their 14 matches in this competition so far - then who is likely to be on the scoresheet?
The outstanding candidate is Kasper Hogh, who is at 7/24.50 in the anytime scorer market.
The centre forward is the Europa League's joint top scorer with seven goals in 12 appearances, while in all competitions, he's scored eight times in his last nine.
Across this Europa campaign, he's scoring 0.71 goals per 90 minutes - the next best of the regular starters is 0.23.
And if that's too small a sample for you, let's look back at Bodo/Glimt's 2024 domestic league season. In that, his figure of 0.89 was more than double that of the next-best performer.
Leg 2: Jostein Gundersen 1+ shot
That looks a fine single to me - as ever, I urge you to consider these given how tough it can be to land multiples - but for a Bet Builder, adding Jostein Gundersen for 1+ shot gives you a tasty price.
The centre-back is usually the main target from set-pieces and he comes into this match having had a shot in seven of his last nine matches. A look through his data shows the odd shot from distance, too.
Spurs are hardly renowned for their ability to defend balls into their box - they are in Premier League top seven when it comes to goals conceded, shot concession and expected goals against (xGA) from set plays.
Gundersen is odds-against for a shot here and, when added to the Hogh goal leg, forms a Bet Builder which pays 9/110.00.
Athletic Bilbao v Man Utd: Get Kevin Hatchard's big-match verdict!
Recommended bets
Max Liu's Build Up Tip
Back Solanke to score more than Johnson
In the first leg of this Europa League semi-final, Tottenham will want to give themselves a lead to take to Norway for next week's second leg.
Dominic Solanke will almost certainy lead the hosts' attack and, after scoring the goal that got Spurs into the last four, he will be their biggest goal threat. Solanke also scored Spurs' goal in Sunday's 5-1 defeat to Liverpool. The goal against Frankfurt was Solanke's first since January. Three times this season he has scored in consecutive matches for Tottenham which indicates that he is a player for whom confidence and momentum are crucial.
Solanke has scored three goals in this tournament this season, as has his teammate Brennan Johnson, but Solanke is the more certain starter and, after slotting home from the spot in Frankfurt, should be on penalty duties again. That's why we are prepared to back Solanke at 7/52.40 to score more than Johnson in a Match Up.
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 287pts
Returned: 308.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +21.3pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Athletic Club v Manchester United: Don't expect a San Mames shootout
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: Both teams to score is a huge runner at a juicy price
-
Football Betting Tips
Djurgarden v Chelsea: Four tips including hosts to win corner-count at 9/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Brentford: Back 13/5 Wissa to fell Forest and 9/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad