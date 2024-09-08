Switzerland v Spain Tips: Back that man Robin in 14/1 Bet Builder

Le Normand strong fouls and shots stats

Centre-back carded in 6 of his last 11 internationals

Back Bet Builders at 4/1 5.00 and 14/1 15.00 in Bern

Switzerland v Spain

Sunday 8 September, 19:45

Live on YouTube

Robin Le Normand is a player who I've mentioned a few times in this column in recent months.

The primary reason is he's something of a card magnet, receiving no fewer than 17 of them for his then-club Real Sociedad last season.

Another was picked up in Spain's Nations League opener in Serbia on Thursday - a game which ended 0-0 - which means he's now been carded in six of his last 11 internationals.

As I was prior to that game, I'm surprised to see him up at 4/15.00 for a card here - it's a really juicy price and one I want onside I some way. Irfan Peljto could be better but he's still shown 24 cards in his last four nternationals and these two sides racked up 11 between them on matchday one.

Le Normand is likely going to have to deal with Breel Embolo in this one and the Swiss centre forward is a player who draws plenty of fouls.

He was fouled eight times in Switzerland's 2-0 defeat to Denmark in their opening game, one they finished with nine men following red cards for Granit Xhaka and Nico Elvedi. Both are duly suspended for this one.

Embolo has now been fouled 17 times in his last five international appearances so it's not difficult to see Le Normand being sucked into some foul challenges.

The centre-back, who recently joined Atletico Madrid, has committed 2+ fouls in six of his last eight Spain starts so 8/52.60 about a repeat is another good-looking price.

Recommended Bet Back Le Normand to commit 2+ fouls & have 1+ shot SBK 4/1

Finally, I also like Le Normand to have 1+ shot in the match at 8/111.73.

He was the main aerial threat from set pieces against the Serbs, managing two headers from corners, and I'd expect the visitors to win a few of those again here.

They managed nine in Belgrade, adding to the 10 won against England in the Euro 2024 final.

The European champions had plenty of the ball on Thursday but struggled to create clear-cut chances. Expect shots around the box here but also wide men Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal to get some crosses into the box where, as well as Elvedi, the Swiss have also lost the experienced Fabian Schar to international retirement, not to mention keeper Yann Sommer. There could be some panicky moments.

Le Normand has had at least one shot in seven of his last nine starts for his country so again the odds look good.

I'll have two bets - two-thirds of the stake going on the fouls/shot double at just under 4/15.00 and one-third on the fouls/shot/card treble at just over 14/115.00.