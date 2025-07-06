Spain v Belgium: How to get hot favourites onside at odds-against
Tournament favourites Spain face Belgium in the UEFA Women's Euro on Monday - our football props column has a way of getting the 1/25 shots up to odds-against...
-
Spain start red-hot favourites on Monday
-
Have beaten Belgium 17-3 across four recent games
-
Back Gonzalez to score to create 11/102.11 Bet Builder
Spain v Belgium
Monday 7 July, 1700 BST
Live on ITV1
The women's Euro 2025 take centre stage on Monday when there should be another comfortable victory for tournament favourites, Spain.
The World Cup holders were 5-0 victors against Portugal on matchday one and the layers clearly expect them to dominate this one too - they are odds-on to score four or more and even money to win by at least four goals.
The Belgians already look in trouble having lost their opener to Italy 1-0 with recent history suggesting they have little chance of gaining anything from this contest.
Leg 1: Spain to win both halves
The sides have met four times in the past 15 months, Spain winning all four by an aggregate scoreline of 17-3. They were 5-1 winners in Belgium in the Nations League as recently as May 30.
Spain are just 1/25 for the victory so, as ever with this sort of situation, we're looking at how we might bet a decent price about the red-hot favourites.
I'll start by backing Spain to win both halves, something they managed against the Portuguese and in three of those four matches against Belgium.
Belgium have now lost six of their last nine internationals and look likely to be outclassed here.
Leg 2: Esther Gonzalez anytime goalscorer
With the bookies expecting four goals from Spain, it also makes sense to back their centre forward, Esther Gonzalez, in the anytime scorer market.
The NWSL's current top scorer netted twice against Portugal and while she only played 106 minutes of those four games against Belgium, she managed to sore four goals.
It's a bit surprising to see Gonzalez at 8/131.61 here. Double that up with the 'win both halves' bet and you get an odds-against Bet Builder.
Championship 2025/26: Check out our ultimate guide to the new season!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Spain v Belgium: How to get hot favourites onside at odds-against
