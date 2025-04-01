Wednesday Football Tips: Back Palace and Saints defenders shots in 3/1 Bet Builder
Our football props column focuses on the Southampton v Crystal Palace game on Wednesday night and is playing a 3/1 shots-based Bet Builder.
Set-piece threat Munoz loves getting forward
Harwood-Bellis has had a shot in 7 of last 9 games
Back Bet Builder shots double at 3/14.00
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wednesday 2 April, 19:45
The Premier League's worst side takes on one of the most in-form on Wednesday night and there's a 3/14.00 Bet Builder I like the look of.
I've regularly sought-out defenders in the shots markets as I've often felt this is the way to get the best value and that's the approach again here.
Leg 1: Daniel Munoz 2+ shots
Personally, I've been following Palace wing-back Daniel Munoz for much of the season and you only have to look at his heat map to see how often he gets into good forward positions.
Three goals and five assists also show he's just as important to Palace going forward as he is at the back.
Here, Munoz goes up against what is the league's worst defence by whichever metric you decide to use. Most importantly for this bet, they have conceded the most shots overall and the most shots from set-pieces.
That's an area where Munoz can be dangerous too. Palace have had more shots from set-plays than any other top-flight side this season.
The Colombian international has landed the 2+ shots bet in his last two league outings and managed three when these sides met in south London in December.
Leg 2: Taylor Harwood-Bellis 1+ shot
I'll combine that leg with Taylor Harwood-Bellis to have a shot in this game.
The England international defender has been Southampton's biggest threat from set-pieces this season and has regularly landed this bet, doing so in seven of his last nine starts.
For all of the Saints' struggles, they are at least having shots - hitting the double-figure mark in six of their last eight home games. Meanwhile, Palace have conceded 10+ shots in eight of their last nine away, including 21 at lowly Leicester.
I'm happy to back the 3/14.00 double.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 258pts
Returned: 288.51pts
2024/25 P/L: +30.51pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
