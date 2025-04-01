Wednesday Football Tips: Back Palace and Saints defenders shots in 3/1 Bet Builder

Set-piece threat Munoz loves getting forward

Harwood-Bellis has had a shot in 7 of last 9 games

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 2 April, 19:45

The Premier League's worst side takes on one of the most in-form on Wednesday night and there's a 3/14.00 Bet Builder I like the look of.

I've regularly sought-out defenders in the shots markets as I've often felt this is the way to get the best value and that's the approach again here.

Personally, I've been following Palace wing-back Daniel Munoz for much of the season and you only have to look at his heat map to see how often he gets into good forward positions.

Three goals and five assists also show he's just as important to Palace going forward as he is at the back.

Here, Munoz goes up against what is the league's worst defence by whichever metric you decide to use. Most importantly for this bet, they have conceded the most shots overall and the most shots from set-pieces.

That's an area where Munoz can be dangerous too. Palace have had more shots from set-plays than any other top-flight side this season.

The Colombian international has landed the 2+ shots bet in his last two league outings and managed three when these sides met in south London in December.

I'll combine that leg with Taylor Harwood-Bellis to have a shot in this game.

The England international defender has been Southampton's biggest threat from set-pieces this season and has regularly landed this bet, doing so in seven of his last nine starts.

For all of the Saints' struggles, they are at least having shots - hitting the double-figure mark in six of their last eight home games. Meanwhile, Palace have conceded 10+ shots in eight of their last nine away, including 21 at lowly Leicester.

I'm happy to back the 3/14.00 double.