Slovan Bratislava v AC Milan: How to turn 2/11 into 4/5

Hosts have lost 4 out of 4 so far, conceding 15 times

Milan beat Real Madrid last time out

Get visitors onside at 4/5 1.80 via Bet Builder treble

Slovan Bratislava v AC Milan

Tuesday 26 November, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 2

Slovan were favourites to finish bottom of the new-look Champions League table and they've done little so far to suggest the Betfair Sportsbook traders were wrong with that assessment.

It's four defeats out of four so far, with 15 goals conceded - only one team, Red Star Belgrade, have let in more.

On home soil, they've already lost 4-0 to Manchester City and, more worryingly, 4-1 to Dinamo Zagreb.

Milan are just 2/111.18 to make it another loss for the Slovaks but by getting involved in some team props in a Bet Builder, we can raise that up to something backable.

While the HT-FT market isn't a Bet Builder one, we can get round that by backing Milan to win the game and for the Italians to be ahead at half time.

Slovan have trailed at the break in all four games in this competition so far, while Milan were in front at the interval last time out against Real Madrid and also at home to Club Brugge in the game before that. They went on to win both matches.

As the odds suggest, Milan should be too good by a distance here and look more than capable of getting their noses in front before the break.

They look likely to dominate possession. Slovan have seen only 39% of the ball in the Champions League, a figure which ranks them 34th of the 36 clubs. They had it for just 23% of the time when Man City visited last month.

The other element to add is a goal to be scored in both halves.

This has occurred in seven of these sides' eight games in the league phase with only Milan's first half away to Bayer Leverkusen drawing a blank.

The three legs combined turn the 2/111.18 into 4/51.80 which looks a good way of getting with the hot favourites here.

Recommended Bet Back Milan to win, Milan to lead at HT & a goal scored in both halves SBK 4/5

For those seeking a bigger price, also consider backing both teams to score 'no' which takes the price above 2/13.00.

However, Milan have yet to keep a clean sheet in the competition, while Slovan have managed to find the net in two of their four games.

I'll therefore stick with the short price on this occasion given that it looks a very strong bet.