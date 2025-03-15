Saturday Football Tips: Sesko to shoot on sight in 7/1 Leipzig v Dortmund treble
Paul Higham fancies Benjamin Sesko to shoot on sight so is backing him as part of a 7/18.00 Bet Builder treble as RB Leipzig host Dortmund in Saturday's Bundesliga feature
Dortmund & RB Leipzig struggling to make top four in Germany
Sesko has multiple shots on target in three of last four games
Back 7/18.00 shots on target treble at the Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
Saturday 15 March, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports Football
Two sides usually right up their challenging for the title are both scrapping it out just for a place in Europe next season, with RB Leipzig clinging on to sixth but still three points off the top four, and Dortmund even worse off down in 10th a further four points behind.
Neither side are in good form, with Leipzig winning just one of nine league games in 2025, while Dortmund have lost as many as they've won in the Bundesliga this season (10-10) but Niko Kovac's side did make the Champions League quarter-finals during the week.
Last year's beaten finalists will likely need to go on and win it this year to get back into the competition next season, as their away record domestically suggests they could struggle.
But where's the value in the Bet Builder market?
Leg 1: Benjamin Sesko 2+ shots on target
Second on the team in shots on target and shots on target per 90, but Benjamin Sesko is in better recent form than leader Lois Openda and a much better price than his team-mate.
Sesko is 7/52.40 for 2+ shots on target and that's something he's managed in three of his last four games, so it would be no shock if he did it again agaonst a porous Dortmund defence.
He's landed this bet in 13 games for Leipzig this season and a home titlt against a poor road team looks like just the ticket to add to his tally.
Leg 2: Xavi Simmons 1+ shot on target
He's not as prolific as his team-mate Sesko, but Xavi Simmons has hit the target in four of his last six and in eight of 11 home games in all competitions this season.
Simmons is 4/61.67 for a shot on target and again the Dortmund defence can help us out here by being open enough for Simmons to create his own chances.
Leg 3: Maximilian Beier 1+ shot on target
Max Beier did the business for DMortmund during the week with the crucial goal at Lille to put Dortmund into a CHampions League quarter-final tie with Barcelona.
Beier also grabbed a goal and assist in the reverse fixture against Leipzig, so if there is to be a Dortmund threat he could well be the man to supply it.
He's 11/102.11 for a shot on target as he's not prolific by any means, but his recent form and favoured opposition here means he's worth a look.
Now read our full Bundesliga betting preview from Kevin Hatchard
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
