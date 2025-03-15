Bet of the Day

Saturday Football Tips: Sesko to shoot on sight in 7/1 Leipzig v Dortmund treble

Marco Rose sits on the RB Leipzig benche with the club badge in sight
Marco Rose needs Sesko and Simmons to step up against Dortmund

Paul Higham fancies Benjamin Sesko to shoot on sight so is backing him as part of a 7/18.00 Bet Builder treble as RB Leipzig host Dortmund in Saturday's Bundesliga feature

  • Dortmund & RB Leipzig struggling to make top four in Germany

  • Sesko has multiple shots on target in three of last four games

  • Back 7/18.00 shots on target treble at the Red Bull Arena

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

It is a credit to Chris Wood's excellence this season that he is up there with Erling Haaland as one of the biggest attacking threats in the Premier League at the moment. Wood's Nottingham Forest travel to Ipswich while Haaland will lead the line for Man City at home to Brighton Saturday.

Betfair have boosted the odds on the pair each having one or more shots on target from 1/2 to 1/1 for this week's Saturday Football Superboost. With seven between them in their last six games we reckon it has a good chance of landng.

Recommended Bet

Back Haaland and Wood to have one or more shots on target WAS 1/2

SBK1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
Saturday 15 March, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports Football

Two sides usually right up their challenging for the title are both scrapping it out just for a place in Europe next season, with RB Leipzig clinging on to sixth but still three points off the top four, and Dortmund even worse off down in 10th a further four points behind.

Neither side are in good form, with Leipzig winning just one of nine league games in 2025, while Dortmund have lost as many as they've won in the Bundesliga this season (10-10) but Niko Kovac's side did make the Champions League quarter-finals during the week.

Last year's beaten finalists will likely need to go on and win it this year to get back into the competition next season, as their away record domestically suggests they could struggle.

But where's the value in the Bet Builder market?

Leg 1: Benjamin Sesko 2+ shots on target

Second on the team in shots on target and shots on target per 90, but Benjamin Sesko is in better recent form than leader Lois Openda and a much better price than his team-mate.

Sesko is 7/52.40 for 2+ shots on target and that's something he's managed in three of his last four games, so it would be no shock if he did it again agaonst a porous Dortmund defence.

He's landed this bet in 13 games for Leipzig this season and a home titlt against a poor road team looks like just the ticket to add to his tally.

Leg 2: Xavi Simmons 1+ shot on target

He's not as prolific as his team-mate Sesko, but Xavi Simmons has hit the target in four of his last six and in eight of 11 home games in all competitions this season.

Simmons is 4/61.67 for a shot on target and again the Dortmund defence can help us out here by being open enough for Simmons to create his own chances.

Leg 3: Maximilian Beier 1+ shot on target

Max Beier did the business for DMortmund during the week with the crucial goal at Lille to put Dortmund into a CHampions League quarter-final tie with Barcelona.

Beier also grabbed a goal and assist in the reverse fixture against Leipzig, so if there is to be a Dortmund threat he could well be the man to supply it.

He's 11/102.11 for a shot on target as he's not prolific by any means, but his recent form and favoured opposition here means he's worth a look.

Recommended Bet

Back Sesko 2+ shots on target, Simmons & Beier 1+ shot on target

SBK7/1

Now read our full Bundesliga betting preview from Kevin Hatchard

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Europa League

Aston Villa v Bologna Tips: Back Emery's men to kickstart season

  • Max Liu
Aston Villa v Bologna Europa League match preview
UEFA Europa League

Thursday's Europa League Tips: Back a welcome win for Villa & a 4/1 shot in Stuttgart

  • Paul Higham
Banner for Betfair's Thursday's Europa League betting tips and predictions
EFL Cup

EFL Cup: Liverpool 7/2 favourites as holders Newcastle draw Spurs in fourth round

  • Max Liu
EFL Cup 2025/26 odds

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Lille vs Brann
View predictions

Go Ahead vs FCSB
View predictions

Osasuna vs Elche
View predictions

Young Boys vs Panathinaikos
View predictions

Stuttgart vs Celta
View predictions

Ferencváros vs Plzeň
View predictions

Rangers vs Genk
View predictions

Aston Villa vs Bologna
View predictions

Utrecht vs Lyon
View predictions

Salzburg vs Porto
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Tips & Predictions

    Thursday's Europa League Tips: Back a welcome win for Villa & a 4/1 shot in Stuttgart

  2. Football Tips & Predictions

    Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last

  3. Football Tips & Predictions

    Championship Tips: Foxes can edge out Baggies on Friday night to commence weekend fixtures

  4. Football Tips & Predictions

    Betis v Nottingham Forest: Ange can enjoy Forest's big night

  5. Football Tips & Predictions

    Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Arsenal v Manchester City Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Merseyside Derby Preview

  • Joe Dyer