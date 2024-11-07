Friday Football Tips: Back 11/2 fouls fancy in La Liga

Rayo Vallecano back in action after missng game last week

Las Palmas lost five of six away games this season

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas

Friday 8 November, 20:00 kick-off

Live on LaLiga TV

Rayo Vallecano didn't play last weekend due to the floods in Spain but they're back in action hoping to continue their promising start to the campaign at home to Las Palmas.

The visitors lost at Atletico Madrid last time after earning their first two wins of the season in back-to-back games, so they'll still have a decent amount of confidence as they close in on escaping the relegation zone.

Las Palmas did win here on their last visit back in January but that was their first win in nine head-to-head meetings and they're big underdogs again here.

Rayo are 4/51.80 for the home win and after an extra week to prepare they're good value at that to back as they've won two of their four-game unbeaten home run.

As mentioned Rayo have only lost one of nine against Las Palmas - with the visitors also losing five of their six away games in La Liga this season.

It's a great chance for Rayo to get another three points.

We'll add a couple of fouls bets next, starting with Las Palmas left-back Alex Munoz who has given away 16 fouls this season - with at least one in nine of his 10 appearances.

Five of those games have included multiple fouls, including his last two, so he's easy to back here at 13/82.63 for another 2+ fouls outing.

Being the away side always helps too.

Although the hosts, Rayo Vallecano have a few players who like to give away fouls, and none more so than Oscar Valentin who has wracked up 23 fouls this season.

He's had a foul in nine of his 11 games this season, with six of those being multiples fouls and five being three or more. When he goes he goes big.

So while Valentin is a short price at 4/111.36 for 2+ fouls we'll still back him to land this bet again.