Thursday Football Tips: 11/4 on a cagey Brazil Cup tie

Juventude v Fluminense

Thursday 1 August

Kick-off 23:00 BST

We're into the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil with an all top-flight tie as Juventude host Fluminense in the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi.

The hosts are 13th in the Serie A table while Fluminense are second from bottom, but the visitors are the team in form heading into the tie.

So how will this one go? And more importantly what are we backing for today's best bet?

These cup ties are full-blooded affairs, as three red cards in three ties on Wednesday showed, but they're not full of goals especially in the first half of the first leg.

Just one goal in Wednesday's three ties and that tallies with Fluminense's recent defensive run of three straight clean sheets.

Juventude haven't won in five while Fluminense have won three on the spin, but in this first leg I'm just shying away from the outright result as the visitors will still be edging more towards avoiding defeat.

So we'll take the 5/61.84 on the game being level half-time.

Neither of these sides have won a lot of corners in the league this season, but they do concede a fair amount, so there is a route here to bag some value.

Fluminense have had 6, 4, 4, 5 in their last four games and as the team in form we'll look at them to force the issue and win a few corners here.

And while Juventude are 1/21.50 for 5+ corners as the home side, Fluminense are 11/102.11 for 5+ corners and despite being away from home their form suggests they've got a big chance of hitting that mark.