Thursday Football Tips: 11/4 on a cagey Brazil Cup tie
Paul Higham has a corners angle to attack for what should be a cagey first leg of the Brazilian Cup between Juventude and Fluminense on Thursday.
-
Fluminense in fine form ahead of cup tie
-
Back 11/43.75 Bet Builder double in Brazilian Cup
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Juventude v Fluminense
Thursday 1 August
Kick-off 23:00 BST
We're into the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil with an all top-flight tie as Juventude host Fluminense in the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi.
The hosts are 13th in the Serie A table while Fluminense are second from bottom, but the visitors are the team in form heading into the tie.
So how will this one go? And more importantly what are we backing for today's best bet?
Leg 1: Half-time draw
These cup ties are full-blooded affairs, as three red cards in three ties on Wednesday showed, but they're not full of goals especially in the first half of the first leg.
Just one goal in Wednesday's three ties and that tallies with Fluminense's recent defensive run of three straight clean sheets.
Juventude haven't won in five while Fluminense have won three on the spin, but in this first leg I'm just shying away from the outright result as the visitors will still be edging more towards avoiding defeat.
So we'll take the 5/61.84 on the game being level half-time.
Leg 2: Fluminense 5+ corners
Neither of these sides have won a lot of corners in the league this season, but they do concede a fair amount, so there is a route here to bag some value.
Fluminense have had 6, 4, 4, 5 in their last four games and as the team in form we'll look at them to force the issue and win a few corners here.
And while Juventude are 1/21.50 for 5+ corners as the home side, Fluminense are 11/102.11 for 5+ corners and despite being away from home their form suggests they've got a big chance of hitting that mark.
Premier League: Read Alexander Boyes on Golden Boot trends
Recommended bets
COLUMN 24/25 P/L
Returned: 14.4pts
P/L: +0.4pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Championship Betting Tips: History hints who to back for promotion, including a 13/2 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Winner Betting: 7/1, 25/1 & 300/1 tips to take advantage of Betfair's free bet offer
-
Football Betting Tips
Men's Olympic Football Tips: Fresh France will edge Argentina clash at 7/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 14/1 Isak rival Haaland?
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2024/25: Are the Big Six a good price to finish Top 6 at 4/1?