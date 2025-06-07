Sunday Football Tips: Cash in on an 8/1 cheeky Cherki special for Germany v France

Cherki made superb cameo off the bench v Spain

Germany v France

Sunday 08 June

14:00 kick-off

It's not the game either of these two wanted to be playing in, as Germany and France play the dreaded third place play-off in the Nations League in Stuttgart.

Motivation may be a problem, and team selections will be tough to figure out, but we could have a way in by backing France's new young superstar Rayan Cherki after his brilliant cameo off the bench last time out.

Lyon's Man City-bound magician almost engineered a miraculous turnaround, with a goal and assist helping Les Bleus go from 5-1 down to 5-4 and almost pulling off the unthinkable against Spain. Now he'll surely start in Stuttgart and is well worth backing...

Rayan Cherki 30 appearances for Lyon this season Goals 8 Assists 11 Shots 45 Shots per 90 2 Shots on Target 19 Shots on Target per 90 0.8 Chances Created 75 Chances Created per 90 3.3 Fouls 16 Fouls per 90 0.7 Fouls Won 34 Fouls Won per 90 1.5

Leg 1: Cherki goal or assist

He's 11/102.11 for a goal or assist so the bookies also fancy Cherki to start and to make another big impact, just as he did off the bench last time out when he both scored a goal and provided an assist for one.

That's the beauty of this talented 21-year-old, as he can both score and provide with fine numbers in both - scoring 12 goals and registering 20 assists for Lyon this season in all competitions.

And judging by the swagger he showed coming off the bench on Thursday, making his first start for France won't faze him one bit.

Leg 2: Cherki 3+ shots

Cherki has had 75 shots at goal this season at roughly one every 40 minutes, but we reckon he can bump up that average and sneak a third shot in here given his adrenaline will be pumping.

He's also out to impress Pep Guardiola remember so he'll be trying to showcase his talents as much as he can - and that means putting his shooting boots on.

He's 9/52.80 for 3+ shots in Stuttgart - a number he's managed in 10 games this season, with five of those coming in his last 10 outings and four in his last seven starts.

He beat this mark in both Europa League games against Man Utd, which is a good sign of him rising to the big occasion, something he should do here.

Leg 3: Cherki fouled 2+ times

And finally... The way Cherki plays is set up for opposition players to foul him - especially Germany who will have a home crowd behind them to either fire them up or pile on the pressure if France get on top. Either way would be fine for us.

He's been fouled 55 times this season, with 17 multiple foul games including only last Thursday when Spain brought him down twice in just 28 minutes of him being on the pitch.

Germany will put the boot in on him for sure.