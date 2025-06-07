Sunday Football Tips: Cash in on an 8/1 cheeky Cherki special for Germany v France
Paul Higham is putting all his eggs in the Rayan Cherki basket on Sunday, with an 8/19.00 player props special on the French youngster starring against Germany in the Nations League...
Cherki made superb cameo off the bench v Spain
Get 8/19.00 on a Rayan Cherki special in Stuttgart
Germany v France
Sunday 08 June
14:00 kick-off
It's not the game either of these two wanted to be playing in, as Germany and France play the dreaded third place play-off in the Nations League in Stuttgart.
Motivation may be a problem, and team selections will be tough to figure out, but we could have a way in by backing France's new young superstar Rayan Cherki after his brilliant cameo off the bench last time out.
Lyon's Man City-bound magician almost engineered a miraculous turnaround, with a goal and assist helping Les Bleus go from 5-1 down to 5-4 and almost pulling off the unthinkable against Spain. Now he'll surely start in Stuttgart and is well worth backing...
Rayan Cherki
30 appearances for Lyon this season
Goals
8
Assists
11
Shots
45
Shots per 90
2
Shots on Target
19
Shots on Target per 90
0.8
Chances Created
75
Chances Created per 90
3.3
Fouls
16
Fouls per 90
0.7
Fouls Won
34
Fouls Won per 90
1.5
Leg 1: Cherki goal or assist
He's 11/102.11 for a goal or assist so the bookies also fancy Cherki to start and to make another big impact, just as he did off the bench last time out when he both scored a goal and provided an assist for one.
That's the beauty of this talented 21-year-old, as he can both score and provide with fine numbers in both - scoring 12 goals and registering 20 assists for Lyon this season in all competitions.
And judging by the swagger he showed coming off the bench on Thursday, making his first start for France won't faze him one bit.
Leg 2: Cherki 3+ shots
Cherki has had 75 shots at goal this season at roughly one every 40 minutes, but we reckon he can bump up that average and sneak a third shot in here given his adrenaline will be pumping.
He's also out to impress Pep Guardiola remember so he'll be trying to showcase his talents as much as he can - and that means putting his shooting boots on.
He's 9/52.80 for 3+ shots in Stuttgart - a number he's managed in 10 games this season, with five of those coming in his last 10 outings and four in his last seven starts.
He beat this mark in both Europa League games against Man Utd, which is a good sign of him rising to the big occasion, something he should do here.
Leg 3: Cherki fouled 2+ times
And finally... The way Cherki plays is set up for opposition players to foul him - especially Germany who will have a home crowd behind them to either fire them up or pile on the pressure if France get on top. Either way would be fine for us.
He's been fouled 55 times this season, with 17 multiple foul games including only last Thursday when Spain brought him down twice in just 28 minutes of him being on the pitch.
Germany will put the boot in on him for sure.
Recommended bets
