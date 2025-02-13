Fenerbahce v Anderlecht: Back 5/1 cards and corners fancy in Europa League tie
Paul Higham has some interesting stats to back up a 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble on cards and corners in Fenerbahce's first leg against Anderlecht in the Europa League...
Fenerbahce pretty consistent in card count
Anderlecht could even sneak the corner match bet
Back a 5/16.00 cards and corners combo with Bet Builder
Fenerbahce v Anderlecht
Thursday 13 February, 17:45 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 3
Fenerbahce sneaked into the Europa League play-offs by finishing 24th in the table, and by just a single goal, and they'll be hoping to build a decent lead in the home leg against Anderlecht.
The Belgians, by contrast, only missed out on an automatic spot in the play-offs as they lost their final game 2-0 to Viktoria Plzen to finish outside the top eight on goal difference.
The hosts are battling it out with Galatasaray for the Turkish title, while the visitors are well out of the race in Belgium so will be putting all their eggs into the Europa League basket, but who will come out on top?
And, more importantly, what's the best value bets to add to today's Bet Builder? Well, today it's some simple game stats that should land.
Leg 1: Fenerbahce over 2.5 cards
Let's start with the hosts and the 7/101.70 on Fenerbahce getting over 2.5 cards in this first leg - something that's been a regular occurrence for Jose Mourinho's team this season.
They've had 33 bookings during the Europa League group stage and two red cards - with this bet landing in seven of their eight outings and even the one that missed they were just a card shy.
So there is plenty of confidence behind this pick.
Leg 2: Anderlecht over 1.5 cards
Anderlecht are a bit more reserved so we've taken it down a notch to just over 1.5 cards which comes in at 1/51.20 but it is still worth adding.
The Belgians have picked up 2+ cards in five of eight group stage games and three of four away games. In this tough environment, the likelihood is that they'll at least pick up this many again.
Leg 2: Both teams 4+ corners
Obviously there's a bit more risk involved with both teams to have 4+ corners with it being a [2/1] shot, but both sides are capable.
They are a bit hit-and-miss in fairness, but Anderlecht have hit this mark five times and with 7-7-9-5-6 they've themselves shown to be capable of going well over it. Games against better opposition such as Hoffenheim, Porto and Real Sociedad saw this bet land quite comfortably.
Fenerbahce haven't been that great with corners in the Europa League having had four or more in just three games, but all three were at home and with Anderlecht allowing plenty there's certainly enough in the stats to support us.
As an aside, Fenerbahce had gone 3-5 in corner match bets in the competitions this season, so Anderlecht on +3 corner handicap at 1/12.00 is worth considering, as is the 9/25.50 on them in the corner match bet.
But I'm happy to stick with the corner count for our Bet Builder.
Recommended bets
