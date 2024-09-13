Friday Football Tips: Back Dortmund's shooting star in 11/2 double

Heiderheim only lost once in 11 away league games

Sabitzer has had six shots in first two games

Dortmund vs Heidenheim

Friday 13 September

19:30 BST kick-off

Heidenheim surprsingly lead the way in the Bundesliga with six points from six, six goals scored and none conceded, but after two pretty kind fixtures they now step it up a notch with a visit to Borussia Dortmund.

It's no fluke for Heidenheim as they've won their last six competitive games dating back to last season, and they've only been beaten once in 11 Bundesliga away games.

Dortmund are usually title challengers though, and after a slightly off start they'll look to produce a better display to kick-start their campaign.

Marcel Sabitzer hasn't scored in the league yet this season but not for the want of trying, as he leads Dortmund with six shots so far.

He's only hit the target with two of those, so his finishing is not quite where he'd want it to be, but the volume suggests he'll be having a go as often as possible here.

Sabitzer had five shots in Dortmund's first home league game of the season followed by four shots in both of Austria's Nations League matches - and I fancy him for another decent tally.

So at 23/103.30 I'll back Sabitzer to have 4+ shots.

Dortmund have had 29 shots in the Bundesliga and hit the target with just nine of them, so we're not banking on anyone hitting the target here, and instead looking for some value just to have an attempt.

And defender Waldemar Anton may just be that man, as he's had four shots in his two Bundesliga games, two in each, along with a goal in the German Cup.

So at 1/12.00 just to have 1+ shot for Dortmund here, we'll add the centre back to Sabitzer for Friday's double.