Friday Football Tips: Back Dortmund's shooting star in 11/2 double
Paul Higham fancies Borussia Dortmund to have plenty of goal attempts against Heidenheim on Friday night.
-
Heiderheim only lost once in 11 away league games
-
Sabitzer has had six shots in first two games
-
Back 11/26.50 shots double with Bet Builder
-
Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder here!
Dortmund vs Heidenheim
Friday 13 September
19:30 BST kick-off
Heidenheim surprsingly lead the way in the Bundesliga with six points from six, six goals scored and none conceded, but after two pretty kind fixtures they now step it up a notch with a visit to Borussia Dortmund.
It's no fluke for Heidenheim as they've won their last six competitive games dating back to last season, and they've only been beaten once in 11 Bundesliga away games.
Dortmund are usually title challengers though, and after a slightly off start they'll look to produce a better display to kick-start their campaign.
Leg 1: Marcel Sabitzer 4+ shots
Marcel Sabitzer hasn't scored in the league yet this season but not for the want of trying, as he leads Dortmund with six shots so far.
He's only hit the target with two of those, so his finishing is not quite where he'd want it to be, but the volume suggests he'll be having a go as often as possible here.
Sabitzer had five shots in Dortmund's first home league game of the season followed by four shots in both of Austria's Nations League matches - and I fancy him for another decent tally.
So at 23/103.30 I'll back Sabitzer to have 4+ shots.
Leg 2: Waldemar Anton 1+ shot
Dortmund have had 29 shots in the Bundesliga and hit the target with just nine of them, so we're not banking on anyone hitting the target here, and instead looking for some value just to have an attempt.
And defender Waldemar Anton may just be that man, as he's had four shots in his two Bundesliga games, two in each, along with a goal in the German Cup.
So at 1/12.00 just to have 1+ shot for Dortmund here, we'll add the centre back to Sabitzer for Friday's double.
Now read our full Bundesliga betting preview here!
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 81.19pts
P/L: +21.19pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Back favourite Federico & young gun Yildiz in 6/1 shot for Real Madrid v Juventus
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Madrid v Juventus: Back Vinicius Junior to lead the way to quarters
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Al-Hilal Tips: Under 2.5 Goals the play in Orlando
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11