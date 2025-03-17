Bet of the Day

Monday Football Tips: Go low on goals in Spain

Football close up
Our football props column heads to Spain on Monday night

The international break is upon us but club action continues in Spain's Segunda Division which is where our football props column is heading on Monday night...

  • Depor have conceded 5+ corners in last 10 away

  • Both teams good for under 2.5 goals of late

  • Back 17/10 Bet Builder double in Spain on Monday

CD Castellon v Deportivo la Coruna
Monday 17 March, 19:30
Live on Premier Sports 2

The fixture list on the opening day of an international window always looks rather barren but I'm going to try my best to find a winner in a game which is being shown live on TV in the UK.

The night's Segunda Division clash in Spain is something of a relegation affair with neither side anywhere near safe yet.

Castellon are just four points clear of the drop zone with Deportivo only a point better off. A win for either side would go a long way to securing their status.

My research immediately pointed towards a low-card game - these are the two sides who have received the fewest cards in the division. Sadly, though, no 'unders' prices are on offer.

Leg 1: Castellon 5 or more corners

Instead, I'm looking at the corners markets with Depor's games seeing plenty.

Their matches average 10.6 corners per game - the highest in Spain's second tier - while they are also joint top for corners won.

However, it is their corners-conceded figures which interest me most - they sit second on that metric having conceded, on average, 5.5 per game.

They've given away at least five corners in their last 10 away matches and with Castellon in joint fourth for corners won - the hosts average exactly five per game - I'll happily make the foundation of our Bet Builder Castellon to win 5 or more corners.

Leg 2: Under 2.5 goals

The other element I like is going low on goals.

A point apiece would suit both teams given their positions in the table and recent matches of both teams suggest we won't be in for a goal-fest.

Seven of Depor's 10 games in 2025 have gone under 2.5 goals, while nine of their 13 this season against teams currently in the bottom half have landed this bet.

Castellon have gone under the 2.5 mark in their last 10, while the majority of their home games have also done so.

The double pays around 17/102.70 which, on a tricky day for props punters, will do just fine.

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 241pts
Returned: 266.1pts
2024/25 P/L: +25.1pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

