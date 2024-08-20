Tuesday Football Tips: Berg provides value in 6/1 Champions League double

BTTS has landed in 10 of hosts' last 11 games

Bodo/Glimt v Crvena Zvezda

Tuesday 20 August, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

The Champions League play-offs begin on Tuesday night and this contest could well be worth a watch.

There are two free-scoring sides domestically, both of whom place an emphasis on attack over defence.

The hosts have become well known for their goalscoring ability since their emergence as Norway's best side a few seasons ago.

That's been reflected in their home record in Europe too, with 23 of 29 such matches won since their return to UEFA competitions in 2020.

21 of those games have seen them score multiple goals with 3+ goals scored by them in 15.

The current Eliteserien leaders have won home legs 4-0 and 4-1 so far in this qualifying competition but now face a step up in class against the Serbian champions, widely known as Red Star Belgrade.

However, having beaten the likes of Roma, Celtic and Besiktas on their own patch up in the Arctic Circle in recent years, they won't be fazed.

Red Star have made a flying start to their domestic season, picking up 13 points from the first 15 on offer. Notably, they've scored 18 goals across those matches, although they've conceded in three of them.

Both teams to score has also landed in Bodo/Glimt's last seven domestic fixtures - plus three of their four qualifiers so far - so that element looks a strong place to start our Bet Builder.

The hosts are just 4/61.67 for victory and while that looks a little short to me, it does help highlight how they are expected to score goals.

With this in mind, I'm going to seek out some value by backing midfielder Patrick Berg to score.

He's bagged five in his last seven Eliteserien appearances, having a total of 21 shots across those matches, which shows how he likes to get forward.

Admittedly, he's yet to find the target in this competition but the Norway international did net four times in the Conference League last season.

Given that record, it's a little surprising to see Berg at 4/15.00 to score in this game.

Added to BTTS, the double pays close to 6/17.00.